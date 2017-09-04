World Cup
Sep 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
2-1
SlovakiaSlovakia
Dier (37'), Rashford (59')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Lobotka (3')
Skriniar (70')

Dele Alli in danger of missing England qualifiers after middle-finger gesture

Dele Alli misses the chance to nab the winner during the international friendly between Germany and England on March 26, 2016
© Getty Images
Dele Alli could face an England ban after appearing to direct a middle-finger gesture at the referee during this evening's win over Slovakia.
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 22:38 UK

Dele Alli is in danger of facing the wrath of the football authorities after raising his middle finger during England's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia at Wembley.

In the second half of the Three Lions' 2-1 victory, Alli made the gesture in the direction of referee Clement Turpin.

The Tottenham Hotspur star was seemingly frustrated by the match official's decision not to take any action against Martin Skrtel, who Alli deemed to be too physical on occasion.

The gesture was picked up by TV cameras, but if it is also included in the referee's report, then Alli could be banned from England's next qualifiers.

According to The Telegraph, when asked about the incident, manager Gareth Southgate told reporters: "I haven't seen it but we'll have a look at it over the next couple of days."

England are just one win away from securing a place at Russia 2018.

Eric Dier celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Your Comments
