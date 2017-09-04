Dele Alli could face an England ban after appearing to direct a middle-finger gesture at the referee during this evening's win over Slovakia.

Dele Alli is in danger of facing the wrath of the football authorities after raising his middle finger during England's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia at Wembley.

In the second half of the Three Lions' 2-1 victory, Alli made the gesture in the direction of referee Clement Turpin.

The Tottenham Hotspur star was seemingly frustrated by the match official's decision not to take any action against Martin Skrtel, who Alli deemed to be too physical on occasion.

The gesture was picked up by TV cameras, but if it is also included in the referee's report, then Alli could be banned from England's next qualifiers.

According to The Telegraph, when asked about the incident, manager Gareth Southgate told reporters: "I haven't seen it but we'll have a look at it over the next couple of days."

England are just one win away from securing a place at Russia 2018.