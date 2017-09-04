Live Commentary: England 0-0 Slovakia

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia at Wembley.
The hosts go into this match off the back of a flattering 4-0 win over Malta on Friday, and another victory tonight would leave them on the brink of booking their place in next summer's tournament.
Slovakia are still in the mix themselves, however, and should the visitors pull off a surprise result then they would climb above England to the top of Group F with just two games remaining.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.
ENGLAND STARTING XI: Hart; Walker, Cahill, Jones, Bertrand; Dier, Henderson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alli, Rashford; Kane
SLOVAKIA STARTING XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Skrtel, Durica, Weiss, Nemec, Skriniar, Hubocan, Hamsik, Mak, Lobotka
That proved to be Sam Allardyce's first and last match in charge of England, and he needed a late Adam Lallana strike to win it exactly one year ago.
© SilverHub
This will be a tough game for England - they are not playing particularly well at the moment and have a lot more to lose than Slovakia tonight. However, they do always seem to get the job done at Wembley and I expect them to come out on top once again tonight. It will require an improvement from the hosts, but I'm going for a narrow victory.
England 2-1 Slovakia
Only a late goal gave Slovakia and two-goal cushion in their 3-1 win over minnows Malta before they edged past Lithuania in a 2-1 win. Friday's match against Slovenia then looked to be heading for a goalless draw before an own goal nine minutes from time saw Slovakia claim all three points.
The Wembley record is certainly daunting, but Slovakia will fancy their chances more than many fo the teams who have visited since their last competitive defeat here.
The last time they failed to pick up maximum points here was almost five years ago when they drew 1-1 with Ukraine in September 2012.
The full-back starts again tonight in an unchanged back five for the Three Lions.
© Getty Images
One of those sees Eric Dier return from suspension in the heart of the midfielder, where he will partner captain Jordan Henderson. Southgate was criticised for playing two defensive midfielders against Malta - with Livermore alongside Henderson for that match - but they are much more likely to be needed tonight against what can be a dangerous Slovakian team.
Just two points separate these two sides at the top of Group F as things stand, and with only one guaranteed place at next summer's World Cup on offer the winner tonight will be in a very strong position to book their place on the plane to Russia. England are in the driving seat at the moment and could move to the brink of qualification with another win here, but defeat leaves them playing catch-up with only two games remaining.
It promises to be a fateful night in Group F, but before we have a closer look at both sides let's first check out the team news...