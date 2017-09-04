Live Commentary: England 0-0 Slovakia

Slovakia are still in the mix themselves, however, and should the visitors pull off a surprise result then they would climb above England to the top of Group F with just two games remaining.

The hosts go into this match off the back of a flattering 4-0 win over Malta on Friday, and another victory tonight would leave them on the brink of booking their place in next summer's tournament.

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go then! Slovakia get us underway at Wembley!

7.43pm Right, the players are coming out of the tunnel and the anthems are nigh! Just a couple of minutes until kickoff now, so let's have a refresher of the team news tonight: ENGLAND STARTING XI: Hart; Walker, Cahill, Jones, Bertrand; Dier, Henderson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alli, Rashford; Kane SLOVAKIA STARTING XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Skrtel, Durica, Weiss, Nemec, Skriniar, Hubocan, Hamsik, Mak, Lobotka

7.41pm England have won four and lost none of the previous five meetings between these two sides, the most convincing of which came on Slovakia's most recent visit to Wembley in March 2009. It was a friendly on that occasion, and Fabio Capello's England swept Slovakia aside with a 4-0 victory. Emile Heskey for the hosts up and running early before Wayne Rooney netted a brace either side of a Frank Lampard strike in the final 20 minutes.

7.39pm Slovakia have now failed to score in their last three meetings with England, last finding the back of the net in a June 2003 clash with England won 2-1. Michael Owen got both goals for the Three Lions on that occasion, while Vladimir Janocko remains the last Slovakia player to score past England. Indeed, Slovakia have only ever scored two goals past England.

7.37pm This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides, and including tonight's game it is the third in the space of just over a year. The two sides met at the European Championships last summer when they played out a 0-0 draw despite England dominating the game, and they renewed acquaintances again just three months later in the reverse fixture. That proved to be Sam Allardyce's first and last match in charge of England, and he needed a late Adam Lallana strike to win it exactly one year ago. © SilverHub

7.35pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at Wembley, which means that it is time for a prediction! Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at Wembley, which means that it is time for a prediction! This will be a tough game for England - they are not playing particularly well at the moment and have a lot more to lose than Slovakia tonight. However, they do always seem to get the job done at Wembley and I expect them to come out on top once again tonight. It will require an improvement from the hosts, but I'm going for a narrow victory. England 2-1 Slovakia

7.33pm Slovakia haven't won three away World Cup qualifiers in a row since October 2009, and incidentally the third win in that run was away to a home nation, beating Northern Ireland at Windsor Park. That was Slovakia's most recent win away to a home nation, though, so it has been a relatively long wait which they will be looking to end tonight.

7.31pm Slovakia have now won their last two away games following a run of three without either a win or a goal before that. A shock victory today would see them string together three in a row for the first time since November 2014, and it should also be noted that they beat Germany in Augsburg last year and so are not complete strangers to pulling off big victories on foreign soil.

7.29pm In all competitions Slovakia have won now their last three games, but despite that they haven't really been at their best in 2017 so far. They began the year in terrible fashion with defeat to Uganda before being thrashed by Sweden 6-0, and while they have won every game since, the performances haven't been quite as emphatic as many would have hoped for. Only a late goal gave Slovakia and two-goal cushion in their 3-1 win over minnows Malta before they edged past Lithuania in a 2-1 win. Friday's match against Slovenia then looked to be heading for a goalless draw before an own goal nine minutes from time saw Slovakia claim all three points.

7.27pm Those situations are all ifs and buts for now, though, and first Slovakia must try their best to avoid the chasing pack making too much ground tonight. Jan Kozak 's side have won their last five qualifiers since that poor start of two defeats in a row, and they are now on their best ever run in World Cup qualifying. Friday's 1-0 triumph over Slovenia looks particularly important as it has given them that breathing space - which they may need tonight.

7.25pm Scotland and Slovenia both currently sit four points behind Slovakia, but both will be expected to win their respective matches tonight. Scotland host Malta at Hampden Park while Slovenia are also at home to Lithuania, and should both of those teams win and Slovakia lose then the gap will go back to just one point heading into the final two games. Slovenia then face a difficult assignment away to England, but Scotland host Slovakia in what could well be a straight shootout for second place.

7.23pm Slovakia are bidding to reach just their second ever World Cup, and as things stand they are well placed to at least give themselves a shot via the playoffs. Jan Kozak 's side got off to a nightmare start with defeat at home to England following by an away loss at the hands of Slovenia, but they have bounced back since then and now sit closer to top of the group than they do the chasing pack. Defeat tonight could change all that, though, and plunge them back into a battle for the runners-up spot.

7.21pm Slovakia will be fully aware that they travel to Wembley as the underdogs, but having seen England's performance against Malta they could feel that there is a chance to get at the hosts tonight and pull off a famous victory. England have not been particularly inspiring under Southgate so far and Slovakia know just how valuable a win could be tonight. The Wembley record is certainly daunting, but Slovakia will fancy their chances more than many fo the teams who have visited since their last competitive defeat here.

7.19pm England are tonight looking to record back-to-back wins for the first time under Gareth Southgate following their 4-0 triumph over Malta last time out, but they will likely have to play better than they did at the Ta'Qali National Stadium. England dominated possession in that match, but they struggled to break down a team ranked 177th in the world and only got the opening goal in the 53rd. They then had to wait until the 86th minute for the second, before two more late goals embroidered the result.

7.17pm England's form of late has not been so impressive, though. The last six games have seen them win two, draw two and lose two, and there is a clear pattern emerging as to who those wins come against. Lithuania and Malta are the only sides England have beaten in that time, while their defeats have come against Germany and France - not a surprising pattern but one which does not bode well for England's chances of making an impact at next summer's World Cup.

7.15pm That run includes seven consecutive home wins in World Cup qualifiers, and you have to go back to the days of the old Wembley for their last home defeat on such a stage. Germany's 1-0 triumph in the old Wembley farewell in 2000 was the last time England lost a World Cup qualifier in front of their own fans, since when they have won 19 of their 21 such matches.

7.13pm When it comes to qualifiers of any kind it is a similar story for England - they are unbeaten in their last 36 now, again since that defeat at the hands of Ukraine. At Wembley their record is even more imperious too, and England actually come into this match on the back of 12 consecutive wins in competitive matches at their home ground - their best ever Wembley winning streak. The last time they failed to pick up maximum points here was almost five years ago when they drew 1-1 with Ukraine in September 2012.

7.11pm The statistics suggest that there will be no such setback, though. England are now unbeaten in their last 18 World Cup qualifying matches, which is a run that stretches back to October 2009 when they lost to Ukraine away from home. England have had four different managers since then and they have won 12 of the intervening games. Even a draw would suffice tonight in terms of the group standings, and England have only lost one of their last 29 World Cup qualifiers.

7.09pm Such a scenario would leave England needing just two points from their final two matches which, considering they come at home to Slovenia and away to Lithuania, seems all but guaranteed. However, they are not quite firing on all cylinders under Southgate and the prospect of defeat will be a worrying one for England. A top-two place is all but assured already, but England really should not be finishing in second place in this group.

7.07pm On paper, this looks like the trickiest home tie of the group for England, but they will still go into the match as favourites and if - as expected - they come away with another three points then they would be almost home and dry in terms of a place at next summer's World Cup. Gareth Southgate 's side currently enjoy a two-point lead over Slovakia, and victory would lift them five clear with just two matches remaining.

7.05pm The returns of Skrtel and Durica are the only two changes manager Jan Kozak has made from the narrow win over Slovenia on Friday, largely keeping faith with the side that ensured they would at least have the chance to move top of the group with a win tonight. Nemec will lead the line for the visitors, although Hamsik is arguably an even bigger goal threat and England will need to keep a close eye on both.

7.03pm As for Slovakia, they welcome the experienced centre-back partnership of Durica and Skrtel back from suspension, which will be a huge boost for them tonight. The pair have won 178 international caps between them for Slovakia, with former Liverpool centre-back Skrtel on 90 and Durica just two behind. The most experienced member of the squad is Napoli's Marek Hamsik, though, and he will be making his 99th international appearance this evening.

7.01pm Joe Hart retains his place in goal, then, despite the ongoing competition for his number one jersey, while Cahill and Jones partner up once again in what is looking like Southgate's preferred centre-back pairing. Walker completes that back four, while in front of him the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alli will be hoping to stamp their authority on this match like they never really did against Malta.

6.59pm At the other end of the spectrum, Ryan Bertrand scored his very first international goal during the win over Malta, with his long-range effort skidding past the keeper and prompting the late flurry of goals which made things look a lot more comfortable for England. The history books will show a Bertrand goal in a 4-0 win, but his strike was an important one to finally give England a cushion - even if they didn't really look like needing one. The full-back starts again tonight in an unchanged back five for the Three Lions.

6.57pm Even more impressively, five of Kane's England goals have been scored in his last three international appearances, which is as many as he managed in his first 17 for his country. The Spurs man may have struggled to find the back of the net once again in August, but he is bang on form for England and will fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet once again tonight.

6.55pm One player who did get on the scoresheet for the first time this season was Harry Kane, who opened and closed the scoring in Malta to take his England tally up to 10 goals in 20 games - not a bad ratio at international level by any stretch of the imagination. The Tottenham Hotspur striker is now just one goal short of Sir Stanley Matthews, John Barnes and Teddy Sheringham in the all-time England scorers list, so he already finds himself amongst some exalted company. © Getty Images

6.53pm The second change was also widely expected given the impact both players involved made on Friday, with Marcus Rashford replacing Raheem Sterling in the starting lineup. It is the same change that Southgate made at half time of the win over Malta follow a pretty poor opening 45 minutes for Sterling, who squandered an early chance before fading out of the game. Rashford came on and was more dangerous, although he was unable to get on the scoresheet.

6.51pm What can we make of those two sides, then? Well, there aren't any great surprises when it comes to the hosts - Gareth Southgate promised changes and he has delivered with two new faces coming into the side from the victory over Malta last time out. One of those sees Eric Dier return from suspension in the heart of the midfielder, where he will partner captain Jordan Henderson. Southgate was criticised for playing two defensive midfielders against Malta - with Livermore alongside Henderson for that match - but they are much more likely to be needed tonight against what can be a dangerous Slovakian team.

6.49pm SLOVAKIA STARTING XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Skrtel, Durica, Weiss, Nemec, Skriniar, Hubocan, Hamsik, Mak, Lobotka

6.47pm ENGLAND SUBS: Smalling, Butland, Cresswell, Keane, Stones, Chalobah, Livermore, Sturridge, Welbeck, Vardy, Sterling, Heaton

6.47pm ENGLAND STARTING XI: Hart; Walker, Cahill, Jones, Bertrand; Dier, Henderson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alli, Rashford; Kane