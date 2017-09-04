World Cup
Sep 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Attendance: 67,823
England
2-1
SlovakiaSlovakia
Dier (37'), Rashford (59')
Dier (73')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Lobotka (3')
Skriniar (70')

Phil Jones: 'Marcus Rashford is a special talent'

Marcus Rashford sends in the second during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
© Offside
Defender Phil Jones describes Manchester United and England teammate Marcus Rashford as a "special talent" after his contribution against Slovakia on Monday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 14:42 UK

Defender Phil Jones has praised Marcus Rashford after his Manchester United teammate helped England to a 2-1 win over Slovakia on Monday evening.

Rashford made a mistake which led to Slovakia taking an early lead at Wembley Stadium, but the forward responded with the winning goal during the second half.

After the match, Jones hailed Rashford as a "special talent" as the Three Lions moved to the brink of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

The 25-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "He's a great lad off the pitch and, on it, he's a special talent. He's already special but he'll be a world-beater one day, he's that good.

"He's so quick, sharp, technically gifted, two-footed and a nightmare for defenders. You've seen it this season already, he's given defenders nightmares.

"He's an Academy product and players from the youth system have done great over the last few years. He's a special player and we're lucky to have him."

Rashford has now scored twice in 11 outings for England, while the 19-year-old has contributed 20 goals in 75 appearances for United in all competitions.

England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016


Your Comments
