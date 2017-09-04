Defender Phil Jones describes Manchester United and England teammate Marcus Rashford as a "special talent" after his contribution against Slovakia on Monday night.

Rashford made a mistake which led to Slovakia taking an early lead at Wembley Stadium, but the forward responded with the winning goal during the second half.

After the match, Jones hailed Rashford as a "special talent" as the Three Lions moved to the brink of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

The 25-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "He's a great lad off the pitch and, on it, he's a special talent. He's already special but he'll be a world-beater one day, he's that good.

"He's so quick, sharp, technically gifted, two-footed and a nightmare for defenders. You've seen it this season already, he's given defenders nightmares.

"He's an Academy product and players from the youth system have done great over the last few years. He's a special player and we're lucky to have him."

Rashford has now scored twice in 11 outings for England, while the 19-year-old has contributed 20 goals in 75 appearances for United in all competitions.