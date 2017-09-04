World Cup
Sep 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Attendance: 67,823
England
2-1
SlovakiaSlovakia
Dier (37'), Rashford (59')
Dier (73')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Lobotka (3')
Skriniar (70')

Ian Wright: 'Dele Alli naive and daft'

Milan Skriniar appears to kick Dele Alli during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Ian Wright brands Dele Alli "naive and daft" after the Tottenham Hotspur attacker was pictured using an abusive gesture during England's 2-1 win over Slovakia.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright has branded Dele Alli "naive and daft" after the Tottenham Hotspur attacker was pictured using an abusive gesture during England's 2-1 win over Slovakia at Wembley on Monday night.

Alli was captured by television cameras using a middle-finger salute during the latter stages of the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The 21-year-old has insisted that the gesture was aimed towards former Tottenham teammate Kyle Walker rather than referee Clement Turpin, but the midfielder could still face punishment from FIFA.

Wright has paid tribute to Alli's footballing abilities, but the 33-time England international has criticised the former MK Dons youngster for his conduct on Monday night.

"If England are going to ­ruffle any feathers in ­Russia, we need a man with the X Factor — and in Dele Alli we've got just that," Wright wrote his column for The Sun.

"When he was pictured flicking the finger at ­Wembley on Monday, maybe it wasn't a nasty, malicious gesture. But it most ­definitely WAS naive and daft.

"I love Dele, I think he has the potential to be one of the best players anywhere. And I know he will have been horrified and gutted at the reaction after Monday night's game. He won't need telling he has done wrong."

England are just one win away from securing a spot at next summer's tournament in Russia.

Joe Hart in action during an England training session on August 29, 2017
