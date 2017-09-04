England manager Gareth Southgate discusses Marcus Rashford's performance following Monday's 2-1 win over Slovakia at Wembley.

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed Marcus Rashford's ability, but has insisted that the striker has improvements to make.

The Manchester United forward was the villain and the hero during the Three Lions' 2-1 win over Slovakia at Wembley on Monday night.

The 19-year-old lost the ball in the build up to the first goal, which was netted by England's opponents inside the first three minutes of the match.

However, Rashford found the winner after Eric Dier's equaliser to leave his country needing just one win to qualify for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

"We didn't start the game well but I was pleased with the way the players reacted on the field," BBC Radio 5 Live quotes Southgate as saying. "They got themselves into better positions. We were stretched in the first 15 minutes or so.

"Great credit to the players for staying in the game and then in the second half we were in control. We didn't give them space to play.

"Rashford showed everything he has tonight. At times he has to do better but his work on the ball, the maturity of his performance and his ability to go past people was devastating to the opposition and lifted the whole crowd."

England currently top Group F with 20 points.