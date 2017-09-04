World Cup
Sep 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
2-1
SlovakiaSlovakia
Dier (37'), Rashford (59')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Lobotka (3')
Skriniar (70')

England boss Gareth Southgate: 'Marcus Rashford lifted the crowd'

England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
England manager Gareth Southgate discusses Marcus Rashford's performance following Monday's 2-1 win over Slovakia at Wembley.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 22:37 UK

England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed Marcus Rashford's ability, but has insisted that the striker has improvements to make.

The Manchester United forward was the villain and the hero during the Three Lions' 2-1 win over Slovakia at Wembley on Monday night.

The 19-year-old lost the ball in the build up to the first goal, which was netted by England's opponents inside the first three minutes of the match.

However, Rashford found the winner after Eric Dier's equaliser to leave his country needing just one win to qualify for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

"We didn't start the game well but I was pleased with the way the players reacted on the field," BBC Radio 5 Live quotes Southgate as saying. "They got themselves into better positions. We were stretched in the first 15 minutes or so.

"Great credit to the players for staying in the game and then in the second half we were in control. We didn't give them space to play.

"Rashford showed everything he has tonight. At times he has to do better but his work on the ball, the maturity of his performance and his ability to go past people was devastating to the opposition and lifted the whole crowd."

England currently top Group F with 20 points.

Eric Dier celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Read Next:
Dier praises Rashford's "character"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gareth Southgate, Marcus Rashford, Eric Dier, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic named in Manchester United's Champions League squad
 England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
England boss Gareth Southgate: 'Marcus Rashford lifted the crowd'
 Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Juan Mata: 'Manchester United ready for marathon of fixtures this month'
Two United players 'investigated over tax'Lukaku 'does not fear' Zlatan IbrahimovicLingard, Maguire cut from England squadDe Gea: 'It's a dream to play for United'Cole: 'United well behind Real Madrid'
Mbappe scuppered Ronaldo United return?Rooney: 'Lukaku perfect for Man United'Mahrez 'tried to seal Man United move'Giggs: 'Transfer market is ridiculous'Giggs backs Man Utd for title challenge
> Manchester United Homepage
More England News
Ryan Bertrand challenges Robert Mak during the Euro 2016 Group B match between Slovakia and England on June 20, 2016
Preview: England vs. Slovakia
 Spain's forward Diego Costa (L) vies with England's defender Phil Jones during the friendly football match Spain vs England at the Jose Rico Perez stadium in Alicante on November 13, 2015.
England defender Phil Jones expects tough test from Slovakia
 England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
England boss Gareth Southgate: 'Marcus Rashford lifted the crowd'
Alli to face punishment for rude gesture?Rashford: 'We went back to basics'Dier praises Rashford's "character"Result: England survive Slovakia scareLive Commentary: England 2-1 Slovakia - as it happened
Team News: Rashford starts for EnglandEngland 'plan Brazil, Germany friendlies'Dier: Rooney retirement "really sad"Harry Redknapp bemoans "dead fortnight"Lingard, Maguire cut from England squad
> England Homepage



Tables
 