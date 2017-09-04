World Cup
Sep 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
0-0
Slovakia
 
LIVE

Team News: Marcus Rashford starts for England

Marcus Rashford is all smiles during an England training session on May 25, 2016
Marcus Rashford starts for England as they welcome Slovakia.
Marcus Rashford has come into the starting lineup for England as they welcome Slovakia to Wembley tonight in their World Cup qualifier.

The Manchester United forward replaces Raheem Sterling in the starting XI following the 4-0 win in Malta on Friday night and will play on the left of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Dele Alli as support for Harry Kane up front.

Gareth Southgate's one other change sees Eric Dier come back into the fold following his suspension, replacing Jake Livermore to partner skipper Jordan Henderson in a holding role.

The back four of Kyle Walker, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones and Ryan Bertrand continues unchanged, while Joe Hart earns his 73rd cap between the sticks to equal Gordon Banks's third-place standing on England's goalkeeping caps list.

For Slovakia, manager Jan Kozak makes two changes from the side that claimed a 1-0 victory over Slovenia on Friday night.

Adam Nemec continues to lead the line following his late winner for his country, while Marek Hamsik earns his 99th cap and plays alongside Vladimir Weiss and Robert Mak as attacking support in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Milan Skriniar moves further upfield to join Stanislav Lobotka in defensive mid, while Martin Skrtel and Jan Durica return from suspension at the heart of the defence, with Norbert Gyomber and Juraj Kucka the men to make way.

Peter Pekarik continues at right-back, with Tomas Hubocan on the left and Martin Dubravka in goal as Matus Kozacik continues to sit out with a back injury.

England: Hart; Walker, Cahill, Jones, Betrand; Dier, Henderson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alli, Rashford; Kane
Subs: Smalling, Butland, Cresswell, Keane, Stones, Chalobah, Livermore, Sturridge, Welbeck, Vardy, Sterling, Heaton

Slovakia: Dubravka; Pekarik, Skrtel, Durica, Hubocan; Lobotka, Skriniar; Weiss, Hamsik, Mak; Nemec

Keep up with all of the action from Wembley tonight with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

England midfielder Jesse Lingard in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
