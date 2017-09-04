Kyle Walker mocks Dele Alli on Twitter after the England star's middle-finger gesture controversy.

Kyle Walker has made light of Dele Alli's abusive hand gesture following England's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Monday night.

The 21-year-old could face punishment from FIFA if referee Clement Turpin includes the incident in his report.

Alli was caught by TV cameras raising his middle finger shortly after a tackle from Martin Skrtel in the second half of England's 2-1 victory at Wembley.

It was speculated that the Tottenham Hotspur star was directing the gesture at the match official, but the man himself has insisted that it was aimed at Walker as a "joke".

The alleged recipient of the middle-finger salute took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to make fun of Alli, who he used to play alongside at Tottenham before joining Manchester City in the summer.

England need a point from each of their two final qualifiers to secure a place in next year's World Cup finals in Russia.