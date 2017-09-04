Sep 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Attendance: 67,823
England
2-1
SlovakiaSlovakia
Dier (37'), Rashford (59')
Dier (73')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Lobotka (3')
Skriniar (70')

Kyle Walker pokes fun at Dele Alli's middle-finger gesture on Twitter

Kyle Walker of England in action during the international friendly match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on November 19, 2013
© Getty Images
Kyle Walker mocks Dele Alli on Twitter after the England star's middle-finger gesture controversy.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 11:04 UK

Kyle Walker has made light of Dele Alli's abusive hand gesture following England's World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Monday night.

The 21-year-old could face punishment from FIFA if referee Clement Turpin includes the incident in his report.

Alli was caught by TV cameras raising his middle finger shortly after a tackle from Martin Skrtel in the second half of England's 2-1 victory at Wembley.

It was speculated that the Tottenham Hotspur star was directing the gesture at the match official, but the man himself has insisted that it was aimed at Walker as a "joke".

The alleged recipient of the middle-finger salute took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to make fun of Alli, who he used to play alongside at Tottenham before joining Manchester City in the summer.

England need a point from each of their two final qualifiers to secure a place in next year's World Cup finals in Russia.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
Read Next:
Alli's abusive gesture 'aimed at Walker'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kyle Walker, Dele Alli, Clement Turpin, Martin Skrtel, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Rafinha celebrates scoring for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Clubs from England, Italy keen on Barcelona's Rafinha?
 Joe Hart in action during an England training session on August 29, 2017
Joe Hart warns Dele Alli the "world is watching" following abusive gesture
 Kyle Walker of England in action during the international friendly match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on November 19, 2013
Kyle Walker pokes fun at Dele Alli's middle-finger gesture on Twitter
Alli's abusive gesture 'aimed at Walker'Alli to face punishment for rude gesture?Vertonghen backs Sanchez to succeedVincent Janssen, Erik Lamela miss UCL cutLingard, Maguire cut from England squad
Advisor demands new deal for AlderweireldBarkley to make Spurs move in January?Dier: 'Don't blame players for high wages'Arsenal plan to expand Emirates StadiumBarkley: 'I didn't undergo Chelsea medical'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Leicester City 'unlikely to sign former Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna'
 Kyle Walker of England in action during the international friendly match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on November 19, 2013
Kyle Walker pokes fun at Dele Alli's middle-finger gesture on Twitter
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Manchester City, Liverpool 'team up to hire private jet for Brazilian players'
Mancini in frame for West Ham job?La Liga calls for UEFA to investigate Man CityReport: Real Madrid rejected SanchezSouthgate backs Sterling to bounce backGiggs backs Man Utd for title challenge
Noble: 'Hart not to blame for slow start'City 'considering legal action against Arsenal'Wenger: 'Sanchez 100% committed to Arsenal'Vidal: Sanchez rumours were "all made up"Sanchez 'threatens to go on strike'
> Manchester City Homepage
More England News
Ryan Bertrand challenges Robert Mak during the Euro 2016 Group B match between Slovakia and England on June 20, 2016
Preview: England vs. Slovakia
 Spain's forward Diego Costa (L) vies with England's defender Phil Jones during the friendly football match Spain vs England at the Jose Rico Perez stadium in Alicante on November 13, 2015.
England defender Phil Jones expects tough test from Slovakia
 Joe Hart in action during an England training session on August 29, 2017
Joe Hart warns Dele Alli the "world is watching" following abusive gesture
Walker pokes fun at Alli's rude gestureAlli's abusive gesture 'aimed at Walker'Southgate: 'Rashford lifted the crowd'Alli to face punishment for rude gesture?Rashford: 'We went back to basics'
Dier praises Rashford's "character"Result: England survive Slovakia scareLive Commentary: England 2-1 Slovakia - as it happenedTeam News: Rashford starts for EnglandEngland 'plan Brazil, Germany friendlies'
> England Homepage


 