Premier League club Manchester City are "harming the football industry" with their spending, according to La Liga president Javier Tebas.

The Spanish Football League has asked European football governing body UEFA to look into Manchester City's summer spending as they are "harming the football industry".

Paris Saint-Germain are currently at the centre of a probe after splashing out £198m to sign Neymar from Barcelona, while also reaching an agreement to sign Kylian Mbappe permanently next summer for a similar sum.

La Liga president Javier Tebas believes that both teams could be at risk of breaching financial fair play rules, introduced to stop clubs from spending beyond their means, and has urged UEFA to investigate the matter.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Tebas claimed that Man City and PSG are benefiting from state aid from their Middle-East backers, which is "distorting European competitions" and "irreparably harming the football industry".

Man City, bought by the Abu Dhabi Group in 2008, spent a total of £215m during the most recent transfer window.