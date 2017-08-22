Barcelona to sue Neymar for alleged breach of contract

Neymar is unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on August 4, 2017
© Offside
Barcelona confirm that they intend to sue Neymar for £7.5m for breaching his contract.
Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Barcelona have revealed that they intend to sue former player Neymar for £7.5m for allegedly breaching his contract when joining Paris Saint-Germain.

More to follow.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
