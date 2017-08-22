Barcelona have revealed that they intend to sue former player Neymar for £7.5m for allegedly breaching his contract when joining Paris Saint-Germain.
More to follow.
Barcelona have revealed that they intend to sue former player Neymar for £7.5m for allegedly breaching his contract when joining Paris Saint-Germain.
More to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Real Madrid
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Real Sociedad
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|EibarEibar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Leganes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|Levante
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Valencia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|Atletico MadridAtletico
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|GironaGirona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|Espanyol
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Sevilla
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Athletic Bilbao
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Getafe
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Celta Vigo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|15
|AlavesAlaves
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|16
|Las PalmasLas Palmas
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|17
|Malaga
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|18
|Villarreal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|19
|Real Betis
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|20
|Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|> Full Version