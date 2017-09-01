Crowd generic

Paris Saint-Germain

UEFA open FFP investigation into PSG

A general view prior to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea at Parc des Princes on February 17, 2015
© Getty Images
UEFA has opened a Financial Fair Play investigation into Paris Saint-Germain.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 18:13 UK

UEFA has opened a Financial Fair Play investigation into Paris Saint-Germain.

More to follow.

You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paris Saint-Germain, Football
Your Comments
More Paris Saint-Germain News
A general view prior to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea at Parc des Princes on February 17, 2015
UEFA open FFP investigation into PSG
 Lyon's French midfielder Corentin Tolisso (L) vies with Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Serge Aurier during the French L1 football match on September 21, 2014
Tottenham Hotspur LGBT fan group responds to Serge Aurier signing
 Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring during the World Cup qualifier between France and the Netherlands on August 31, 2017
Kylian Mbappe: "I have a lot to learn at Paris Saint-Germain"
Celtic land PSG striker Edouard on loanPSG confirm signing of Kylian MbappeJoachim Low: 'PSG will not sell Draxler'Spurs announce Serge Aurier signingArsenal hold talks over Draxler move?
West Brom confirm Krychowiak dealSerge Aurier 'granted work permit'Spurs' Aurier move 'held up by work permit'Krychowiak 'undergoing West Brom medical'West Brom 'enter Krychowiak race'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Paris Saint-GermainPSG44001421212
2AS MonacoMonaco44001441012
3Saint-EtienneSt Etienne43015329
4Lyon42209458
5Bordeaux42209638
6Marseille421167-17
7Angers41306426
8Caen42023216
9GuingampGuingamp420256-16
10Toulouse4202811-36
11Troyes411245-14
12Montpellier HSCMontpellier411234-14
13Lille411246-24
14StrasbourgStrasbourg411247-34
15NantesNantes411214-34
16Dijon4112510-54
17Nice410336-33
18AmiensAmiens410337-43
19Rennes402268-22
20Metz400417-60
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 