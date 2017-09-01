Premier League breaks transfer spending record as total surpasses £1.4 billion

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Manchester United and West Ham United on August 13, 2017
The Premier League breaks its own spending record, taking the figure past £1.4 billion.
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 11:18 UK

The Premier League has smashed its own spending record after the summer transfer window closed on Thursday night.

England's elite clubs took the figure over £1.4 billion thanks to major deals, including Romelu Lukaku's £75m switch to Manchester United from Everton and Manchester City's £50m purchase of Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur.

Tim Bridge of Deloitte Sports Business Group told Sky Sports News: "It is an increase of 23% on the previous summer transfer record and reflects the amount of money clubs have available to spend now on their long term future, such as players, stadiums and capital investments such as training grounds.

"About £0.7bn has gone overseas, which reflects the international image of the Premier League, as well as the overseas scouting networks clubs have. Around £0.6bn was between Premier League clubs, with about £100m going to the Football League."

The Premier League is the biggest spender out of Europe's divisions, with Serie A second on the list having spent £750m.

Kyle Walker in action for Manchester City against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 12, 2017
