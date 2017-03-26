Eric Dier admits that England's Euro 2016 defeat to Iceland will always serve as both a "painful reminder" and a "good lesson for the future".

The Three Lions were knocked out of the tournament in France at the last-16 stage by a team that was ranked 133rd in the world just four years prior.

England, now looking towards qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, take on 105th-ranked Lithuania at Wembley this Sunday, and Dier is not taking anything for granted.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender told reporters on Friday: "In all internationals now there's no easy game and every team sets up to try and stop us, especially here at Wembley.

"We want to play quick, exciting football and hopefully they won't be able to handle that. We have to be aggressive with the ball and move it quickly.

"Whenever you're in an England squad now we will think of that Iceland defeat. It's a painful reminder but it's a good lesson for the future."

Gareth Southgate's charges currently sit first in Group F on 10 points from four games.