World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
England
vs.
LithuaniaLithuania
 

Eric Dier: 'England defeat to Iceland a painful reminder but good lesson'

Iceland players celebrate while England players show dejection after the UEFA EURO 2016 round of 16 match between England and Iceland at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 27, 2016 in Nice, France
Eric Dier admits that England's Euro 2016 defeat to Iceland will always serve as both a "painful reminder" and a "good lesson for the future".
Last Updated: Friday, March 24, 2017 at 15:43 UK

Eric Dier has claimed that England's Euro 2016 defeat to Iceland will always serve as both a "painful reminder" and a "good lesson for the future".

The Three Lions were knocked out of the tournament in France at the last-16 stage by a team that was ranked 133rd in the world just four years prior.

England, now looking towards qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, take on 105th-ranked Lithuania at Wembley this Sunday, and Dier is not taking anything for granted.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender told reporters on Friday: "In all internationals now there's no easy game and every team sets up to try and stop us, especially here at Wembley.

"We want to play quick, exciting football and hopefully they won't be able to handle that. We have to be aggressive with the ball and move it quickly.

"Whenever you're in an England squad now we will think of that Iceland defeat. It's a painful reminder but it's a good lesson for the future."

Gareth Southgate's charges currently sit first in Group F on 10 points from four games.

Ben Gibson of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough at St Andrews Stadium on December 07, 2013
Your Comments
