Mar 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Germany
1-0
England
Podolski (69')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Football Association chairman slams "disrespectful" England fans

England Under-21s manager Gareth Southgate looks on during his side's match against Croatia Under-21 on October 10, 2014
Football Association chairman Greg Clarke hits out at the supporters responsible for marring England's meeting against Germany with derogatory chants from the stands.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 17:22 UK

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has criticised a section of England fans for their "inappropriate, disrespectful and disappointing" behaviour during the friendly defeat to Germany.

The Three Lions suffered a 1-0 loss at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion on Wednesday night in what was Gareth Southgate's first match in charge of the national side since being handed a permanent contract.

Events off the field somewhat marred what was a positive England display on the whole, however, with a section of England supporters jeering Germany's national anthem and also singing chants that referenced World War Two.

The FA are looking into footage of the incidents in order to take further action, promising to ban any of those involved from attending future games.

"The FA has consistently urged supporters to show respect and not to chant songs that could be regarded as insulting to others," Clarke said in a statement. "Individuals who engage in such behaviour do not represent the overwhelming majority of England fans nor the values and identity we should aspire to as a football nation.

"We are working with the England Supporters Travel Club and speaking with the Football Supporters' Federation to come together to address this issue. Everyone involved in the game has a responsibility to ensure that attending a football match is a safe and enjoyable experience for all."

A Football Supporters' Federation spokesman added: "Over the last 20 years, English football fans have built a worldwide reputation for our passionate support and the vocal backing we give to our teams. Unfortunately little of the wit and imagination that goes into our club football songs is reflected at England games.

"England's travelling support is made of people of all ages from a range of clubs, many of whom have worked hard in recent years to improve our standing abroad and have expressed concern to us about these chants. We don't want to regress to a situation where that reputation is tarnished by the actions of a minority."

Lukas Podolski's strike from range 21 minutes from time proved to be the difference in the end, as England fell to their first defeat in six matches.

Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during the international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Your Comments
