Mar 18, 2017 at 1pm UK at ​City Ground
Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest
vs.
DerbyDerby County
 

Gary Rowett: East Midlands derby will be "very unique situation"

Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Gary Rowett believes that Saturday's East Midlands derby between Nottingham Forest and Derby County will be "unique" because both teams have new managers in place.
Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 18:39 UK

Gary Rowett has claimed that Saturday's East Midlands derby between Nottingham Forest and Derby County will be a "unique situation" because both teams have new managers in place.

The former Birmingham City boss was appointed at the iPro Stadium on Tuesday following the sacking of Steve McClaren.

Ex-Rangers head coach Warburton, meanwhile, will also be taking charge of his new side for the first time after being hired by Forest on the same day.

It's going to be a very unique situation, a local derby with both new managers trying to win their first game," Rowett told Sky Sports News. "I think it's a great game for both of us.

"The fact that we're away from home might give us a bit more leeway in how we approach the game, I think there's a bit more pressure on Forest of course but neither of us are going to know exactly how we're going to play but we know each other quite well.

"It's a game that's self-motivating for the players and what better way to start your tenure than that."

The Rams are currently 10th in the Championship table, while Forest are in 19th place.

Burton manager Gary Rowett looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers at Pirelli Stadium on August 27, 2014
Derby announce appointment of Rowett
