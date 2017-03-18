Gary Rowett believes that Saturday's East Midlands derby between Nottingham Forest and Derby County will be "unique" because both teams have new managers in place.

The former Birmingham City boss was appointed at the iPro Stadium on Tuesday following the sacking of Steve McClaren.

Ex-Rangers head coach Warburton, meanwhile, will also be taking charge of his new side for the first time after being hired by Forest on the same day.

It's going to be a very unique situation, a local derby with both new managers trying to win their first game," Rowett told Sky Sports News. "I think it's a great game for both of us.

"The fact that we're away from home might give us a bit more leeway in how we approach the game, I think there's a bit more pressure on Forest of course but neither of us are going to know exactly how we're going to play but we know each other quite well.

"It's a game that's self-motivating for the players and what better way to start your tenure than that."

The Rams are currently 10th in the Championship table, while Forest are in 19th place.