Derby County

Derby County announce appointment of Gary Rowett on deal until 2019

Burton manager Gary Rowett looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers at Pirelli Stadium on August 27, 2014
Derby County announce the appointment of Gary Rowett as manager until the end of the 2018-19 season.
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Derby County have announced the appointment of Gary Rowett on a deal until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 43-year-old, who played for the Rams between 1995 and 1998, has arrived at Pride Park just two days after Steve McClaren was sacked for the second time.

Rowett, who was let go by Birmingham City in December, will take charge of his first game on Saturday when Derby take on East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

"I'm naturally thrilled to be appointed as the manager of Derby County and can't wait to get started," Rowett told the club's official website. "I feel that I have a special bond with the club having been here as a player. During that time, we tasted success when we were promoted to the Premier League and moved to Pride Park Stadium under Jim Smith.

"Living in the local area, I understand the expectation of the fanbase and it goes without saying that Derby County has fantastic and committed supporters.

"I have coached in the Academy in the past so I know the values of the club and I am looking forward to sharing my experience and knowledge of the league with the staff and players. I am fully aware of the playing squad here and I am looking forward to working with them all first hand."

Chairman Mel Morris added: "Gary is being tasked with, and has the full responsibility for, leading our redevelopment programme. Gary, of course, played for us for three years during his playing career, lives in Derby and is passionate about our football club.

"He is an exemplar of the qualities and values we want in our team and has clearly demonstrated his abilities to get that from his players too. I am sure that all of our supporters, staff and players extend their unequivocal support and best wishes to Gary and his staff."

Kevin Summerfield has come in as assistant manager, while Mark Sale has been named first-team coach, Joe Carnall as head of performance analysis and Kevin Poole as goalkeeping coach.

