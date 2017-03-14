Crowd generic

Derby County

Gary Rowett: 'I've turned down other jobs since Birmingham City exit'

Burton manager Gary Rowett looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers at Pirelli Stadium on August 27, 2014
New Derby County boss Gary Rowett says that he turned down other opportunities before agreeing to become the manager of the Championship outfit.
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Gary Rowett has revealed that he turned down "one or two things" before agreeing to become the new manager of Derby County.

Since being sacked by Birmingham City in December, Rowett has been linked with a number of positions in the Premier League and the Championship but after a three-month break, he has chosen to accept the position at the East Midlands club.

Despite his absence from the dugout, Rowett has suggested that he has benefited from being out of work ahead of his third managerial role in the Football League.

The 43-year-old told Sky Sports News: "It's great to be back. It's been an interesting period for me, I've been able to reflect on my time previously and some of the things I have learned to try to improve as a manager.

"I feel that period has been important. I've had to try to be patient and turn one or two things down in the hope that something more appropriate came up."

During his playing career, Rowett made 120 appearances for Derby in all competitions.

Gary Rowett: 'I've turned down other jobs since Birmingham City exit'
Derby County announce appointment of Gary Rowett on deal until 2019
Gary Rowett 'to be named new Derby County boss on Tuesday'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle37245870323877
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3622594739871
4Leeds UnitedLeeds372061150361466
5Reading37197114949064
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds371881148371162
7Fulham361612863422160
8Preston North EndPreston371511115145656
9Norwich CityNorwich37159136356754
10Derby CountyDerby371410133936352
11Barnsley37149145553251
12Aston Villa371212133739-248
13Cardiff CityCardiff37139155053-348
14Brentford36138155452247
15Queens Park RangersQPR37138164150-947
16Ipswich TownIpswich371015123744-745
17Birmingham CityBirmingham371111153854-1644
18Burton Albion371011163648-1241
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest37117195162-1140
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves35109164146-539
21Bristol City37108194653-738
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn36911164253-1138
23Wigan AthleticWigan37810193142-1134
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3745283282-5017
> Full Version
 