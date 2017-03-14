New Derby County boss Gary Rowett says that he turned down other opportunities before agreeing to become the manager of the Championship outfit.

Since being sacked by Birmingham City in December, Rowett has been linked with a number of positions in the Premier League and the Championship but after a three-month break, he has chosen to accept the position at the East Midlands club.

Despite his absence from the dugout, Rowett has suggested that he has benefited from being out of work ahead of his third managerial role in the Football League.

The 43-year-old told Sky Sports News: "It's great to be back. It's been an interesting period for me, I've been able to reflect on my time previously and some of the things I have learned to try to improve as a manager.

"I feel that period has been important. I've had to try to be patient and turn one or two things down in the hope that something more appropriate came up."

During his playing career, Rowett made 120 appearances for Derby in all competitions.