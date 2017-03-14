Nottingham Forest appoint Mark Warburton as the club's new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Nottingham Forest have announced the appointment of Mark Warburton as the club's new manager.

The former Rangers boss has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship outfit, who currently reside two points above the relegation zone.

Warburton arrives at the City Ground after a controversial exit from Rangers last month, in which he denied claims from the club that he and his backroom staff resigned.

The 54-year-old, who has replaced interim boss Gary Brazil, has taken David Weir with him and the former Everton defender will act as assistant manager.

Warburton guided Rangers to the Scottish Championship title and Scottish Challenge Cup during his year-and-a-half spell at the Glasgow-based club.

The former Brentford manager's first game in charge will be Saturday's East Midlands clash against Derby County at the City Ground.