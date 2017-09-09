Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
1-2
Chelsea
Vardy (62' pen.)
Ndidi (84')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Morata (41'), Kante (50')

Craig Shakespeare: 'Big moments not going Leicester City's way'

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City on August 26, 2017
© Offside
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare claims that his side have suffered from big moments going against them during the opening stages of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 21:13 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has claimed that the "big moments" in matches are going against his side during the early stages of the campaign.

The Foxes fell to their third defeat from four matches so far this season when Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners at the King Power Stadium this afternoon, with Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante on the scoresheet before Jamie Vardy pulled one back for the hosts.

Leicester now sit just one place above the relegation zone following a difficult start to the season which has seen them take on Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea already, but Shakespeare insists that he has no concerns about his side's commitment.

"Performance-wise thought it was okay, looking at the commitment and endeavour. History tells you Chelsea may go on and win by three or four but we showed a lot of character and resilience," he told reporters.

"When we got back to 2-1 we just couldn't find that final bit that was required to get something from the game and I just feel at the moment the big moments aren't going our way."

Leicester's next match comes against newly-promoted Huddersfield Town.

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Read Next:
Chelsea condemn 'anti-Semitic' Morata chant
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, Alvaro Morata, N'Golo Kante, Jamie Vardy, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tries to stop Chelsea winger Willian during the Premier League clash between the two sides on January 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Chelsea condemn 'anti-Semitic' Alvaro Morata chant
 Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
Conte hails Morata, Kante displaysResult: Kante scores as Chelsea see off LeicesterTeam News: Hazard starts on Chelsea benchCosta to make Chelsea return by Monday?Atletico 'hopeful of January Costa deal'
Tammy Abraham headhunted by Nigeria?Conte refutes Barkley phone mishap rumourMbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out forConte: 'Davide Zappacosta ready to play'Conte: 'Hazard available for Leicester'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Leicester City News
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tries to stop Chelsea winger Willian during the Premier League clash between the two sides on January 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Harry Maguire and Alvaro Morata in action during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Chelsea on September 9, 2017
Result: Chelsea claim third consecutive win after seeing off Leicester City
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Team News: Eden Hazard starts on Chelsea bench
Shakespeare: 'Big moments not going our way'Jamie Vardy keen to play abroadPreview: Leicester City vs. ChelseaFoxes missed Silva deadline by 14 seconds?FIFA blocks Adrien Silva's Leicester move
Leicester 'unlikely to sign Sagna'Man Utd 'never wanted Riyad Mahrez'Lingard, Maguire cut from England squadDrinkwater pays tribute to Leicester CityMahrez 'tried to seal Man United move'
> Leicester City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 