Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has claimed that the "big moments" in matches are going against his side during the early stages of the campaign.

The Foxes fell to their third defeat from four matches so far this season when Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners at the King Power Stadium this afternoon, with Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante on the scoresheet before Jamie Vardy pulled one back for the hosts.

Leicester now sit just one place above the relegation zone following a difficult start to the season which has seen them take on Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea already, but Shakespeare insists that he has no concerns about his side's commitment.

"Performance-wise thought it was okay, looking at the commitment and endeavour. History tells you Chelsea may go on and win by three or four but we showed a lot of character and resilience," he told reporters.

"When we got back to 2-1 we just couldn't find that final bit that was required to get something from the game and I just feel at the moment the big moments aren't going our way."

Leicester's next match comes against newly-promoted Huddersfield Town.