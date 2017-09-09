Craig Shakespeare 's charges will be hoping for an upset against a Chelsea side that suffered a first-day loss at home to Burnley, but followed it up with wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

The Foxes have lost two of their three league fixtures so far, while key midfielder Danny Drinkwater has left the club for the Blues and replacement Adrien Silva was not registered in time.

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the Premier League meeting between Leicester City and Chelsea .

The King Power today will see a clash of the last two champions of England, neither of whom have had the best summer, in all fairness.

2.03pm The King Power today will see a clash of the last two champions of England, neither of whom have had the best summer, in all fairness.

2.05pm Although Leicester kept hold of Riyad Mahrez, they lost Danny Drinkwater to the side they're playing today, while replacement signing Adrien Silva was not registered in time - 14 seconds too late in sending the paperwork to FIFA, apparently - and so cannot be called upon today.

2.07pm As for Chelsea, they've lost the likes of John Terry and Nemanja Matic, a number of promising young players have also left, failed to recruit a number of targets including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ross Barkley, and then there's the not inconsiderable manner of the stand-off between boss Antonio Conte and star striker Diego Costa.

2.09pm On the pitch, August was not the most joyful month for either team playing today. Leicester sit 15th in the table following a win and two defeats - granted they were against Manchester United and Arsenal - while Chelsea at least managed to claim solid wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Everton following their shock opening-day defeat to Burnley.

2.11pm The team news are out, so let's have a look at how both sides will line up today in Leicester.

2.13pm LEICESTER STARTING XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Albrighton, Ndidi, James, Mahrez, Vardy, Slimani

2.15pm CHELSEA STARTING XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso, Bakayoko, Morata, Pedro

2.17pm LEICESTER SUBS: Hamer, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Gray, Amartey, Iheanacho, Ulloa

2.18pm CHELSEA SUBS: Caballero, Drinkwater, Hazard, Zappacosta, Christensen, Batshuayi, Willian

2.20pm Just the one change for Leicester as Shinji Okazaki is left out of the squad - presumably being rested after he was involved for Japan in their World Cup qualifiers over the international break and clocked up around 17,000 miles - and replaced by Islam Slimani.

2.23pm Likewise there is one change for Chelsea in their starting XI as Tiemoue Bakayoko replaces Willian, who drops to the bench.

2.25pm Former Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been named on the bench alongside fellow new signing Davide Zappacosta, while Eden Hazard is back from injury and proved his form on international duty for Belgium - he too is among the subs.

2.28pm Conte revealed that Drinkwater may have to wait a while to make his Chelsea debut, telling reporters: "We are working with him, we are trying to make him in the best physical condition. He's working well this week, he's improved his physical condition. He's in the squad but I don't know when he'll be ready to play."

2.30pm Meanwhile Drinkwater's former colleague Marc Albrighton - who starts for Leicester today - had this to say: "It will be strange for us, but it'll be stranger for him. To play in front of the fans that he played for, for so many years, but once the whistle goes, it's business as usual. He might get stick for 90 minutes, but barring that I'm sure the Leicester fans will be fantastic with him!"

2.33pm No surprise, of course, to see N'Golo Kante start for Chelsea. Arguably the most important player in the Leicester's Premier League title win of 2015-16 and one of the key men in the current Blues line-up, he is adored by both his former and his current club, and is sure to get a great reception on the pitch today.

2.35pm You have to feel for Adrien Silva, though. The Foxes thought they had signed him in a £22m deal from Sporting Lisbon on deadline day, but can not yet even train with Craig Shakespeare 's side after FIFA rejected his registration.

2.37pm The paperwork is thought to have missed the deadline by just 14 seconds but while the parties work to try and find a resolution, Silva will have to watch from the stands.

2.39pm Shakespeare had told reporters: "I've spoken to him. I feel for the lad. It is a World Cup year for the player and he is in limbo. He is a strong character and I am sure he will be fine. We are still trying to finalise it, it is still up in the air. In truth, I don't understand it all. You identify the players then you leave the other bits to the legal people. We need to let those concerned carry on with it. Hopefully when I am told the player is ours and he can train with us, we will welcome him with open arms." © Getty Images

2.41pm HEAD TO HEAD: Leicester have lost 11 of the last 13 meetings with Chelsea in all competitions, with the exceptions being a win and a draw during their 2015-16 title-winning season.

2.43pm Chelsea have won five of their last six away matches against the Foxes, scoring at least three goals in all of those victories, including the two encounters last season in the Premier League and EFL Cup.

2.45pm Leicester have only kept one home Premier League clean sheet against Chelsea in 11 matches against them, with Pegguy Arphexad the goalkeeper to do so in February 1998.

2.47pm The Foxes could lose three of their opening four Premier League fixtures for the first time since the 1994-95 season, which ended in relegation, but are also vying to win their opening two home matches of a top-flight season for the first time since 1966.

2.49pm Chelsea haven't won away from home in the month of September in any of the last four Premier League seasons - however, they have won 13 of their last 17 league away games and have only failed to score in two of these trips.

2.51pm PREDICTION: Chelsea stumbled on the opening day of the season but appear to have ironed out their flaws and have been impressive in their following two league games, so I can only see an away win today. Leicester should nonetheless do well despite having lost Drinkwater - and the players may be feeling downhearted about the Silva situation - but the Blues will likely be too strong. I reckon 2-0 to Chelsea.

2017 - the year that football has gone full-blown soap opera?



2.57pm Both sets of players come out onto the King Power pitch - not long to go now!

0 min KICKOFF! The visitors get the action underway in the East Midlands.

2 min CHANCE! A bright start from the visitors as Bakayoko powers forward and lays the ball off to Morata, who decides to have a go from 20 yards out, but Schmeichel makes a comfortable save.

4 min Now Leicester are forcing Chelsea back and Vardy sends a header goalwards, which is claimed under pressure by Courtois with Albrighton bearing down on the Blues keeper.

6 min Courtois is put under pressure again as a poor clearance allows Vardy to close in, but the keeper just gets it away from the striker's attempted block.

8 min More pressure from the Foxes as they win a free kick on the right flank which Mahrez whips in and the ball drops to Maguire on the left, but he can't recycle it and the chance is lost.

10 min CHANCE! Alonso recycles Moses's deep cross at the back post and fires the ball towards Fabregas, who goes for the flick, but Morgan does well to turn the ball away for a corner.

11 min CHANCE! Fabregas scoops the ball over the top of the Leicester defence and into the path of Morata's run, beating the offside trap, but the summer signing's attempt to strike first time from only 10 yards out sees the ball harmlessly driven straight into the hands of Schmeichel!

14 min Chelsea really getting into their stride now, they've been upping the pressure on Leicester, as Fabregas finds Moses in space down the right and forces a corner, but it comes to nothing.

17 min Morata drifts into space on the left flank and twice fails to deliver the ball into the box, the home side having kept their opponents at bay without too much hassle so far.

19 min Slimani and Mahrez link up well on the edge of the box, but the winger takes one touch too many and gets crowded out by white shirts.

21 min CHANCE! Ndidi brings down Pedro 30 yards from goal to gift Chelsea a free kick, which Luiz takes, and though he bends his effort around the wall, it's a comfortable save for Schmeichel as the ball bounces into his hands.

23 min Fabregas turns the ball into space in the inside right channel for Moses, who fizzes a low cross towards the near post, but Morgan is alert to force it behind.

25 min CHANCE! Mahrez and Vardy show some good link-up play, the former setting up the latter in space in the final third, but Vardy's first-time effort sails wide of the post.

28 min Alonso sends a dangerous delivery into the box from the left-hand side, but Morgan once again is there to clear behind, and from Fabregas's ensuing corner, Schmeichel is able to claim the floated ball.

30 min Vardy and Alonso come together in a 50-50 tackle, with the England man winning the ball fairly, and although the Chelsea man goes to ground, no foul is given - and rightly so.

34 min CHANCE! And it's yet another marvellous piece of defending from Morgan as Kante claims possession deep in Leicester territory and feeds Morata in space, but the Spaniard hesitates as he's about to pull the trigger and the Foxes captain is there to make the block, the loose ball then claimed by Schmeichel.

36 min And another one! Morata breezes in behind again but once again takes too long with his shot timing, as - who else - Morgan gets back to make the clearance!

40 min CHANCE! This time it's Kante who gets the ball taken off him and Leicester launch a counter which sees Mahrez play the ball into a path of Slimani, but the forward sees his strike well saved by Courtois.

41 min GOAL! LEICESTER 0-1 CHELSEA (ALVARO MORATA)

42 min Leicester's resistance is broken as Morata finally manages to get the better of Morgan! Azpilicueta whips a pinpoint cross to the back post and the summer signing connects with a bullet header which flies straight into the Leicester net!

43 min At the other end, Leicester force a corner and Chelsea fail to clear, the ball drops to James about 18 yards out but his effort is blocked by Bakayoko.

45 min CHANCE! Moses lets rip with a first-time effort from 22 yards, which Schmeichel has covered as he gets down and makes the stop. One minute of added time here at the KP.

45+1 min HALF TIME: LEICESTER 0-1 CHELSEA

3.48pm That's the half time whistle and it's been an exciting game so far, with both Leicester and Chelsea enjoying a number of chances, but Alvaro Morata's goal on 41 minutes separates the two sides.

3.51pm Chelsea have dominated possession at the King Power and have also been more clinical in getting their efforts on target, as well as winning more corners, but Leicester have had several sniffs of goal and are by no means out of it, with Wes Morgan a rock at the back for them.

3.54pm Credit to Morata though, who persevered after having been thwarted by the Leicester defence multiple times and got himself his sixth goal in seven games, though Cesar Azpilicueta was the key man there with his great cross at the back post which his compatriot nodded home.

3.57pm 9 – Only Andrea Belotti (10) has scored more headed league goals in Europe's big 5 divisions since Aug 2016 than Alvaro Morata (9). Bonce. pic.twitter.com/1HqrIwlH78 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 9 September 2017



3.59pm As it stands, Chelsea are third in the table, behind Manchester City and Manchester United, though a lot can change in the next 45 minutes - Sports Mole will give you all the action as it happens.

46 min KICKOFF: Back underway at the KP, with Leicester making a double change. Marc Albrighton and Islam Slimani are being replaced by Andy King and Demarai Gray.

47 min Chelsea pick up where they left off as Morata breaks forward, but he fails to connect with his pass to Pedro on the edge of the Foxes box.

50 min GOAL! LEICESTER 0-2 CHELSEA (N'GOLO KANTE)

51 min Is that game over for the Foxes? Early in the second half and they're two goals down, with the returning Kante doing the damage against his old side thanks to a low shot from all of 30 yards out which sneaks into the bottom corner!

53 min CHANCE! Chelsea have a spring in their step following their second goal and nearly rattle a third one in, Alonso finding space down the left and sending a shot skimming across the ground which is only just wide.

56 min Pedro gets the better of Fuchs and sets off down the right wing before cutting back towards centre on the by-line, but Maguire snuffs the danger out.

58 min CHANCE! Chelsea are in danger of running riot here as they carve out another opportunity, Fabregas breaking into the Leicester box following a clever one-two with Pedro down the right flank, but from a tight angle, he blasts a shot high and wide.

60 min An hour in and a tentative foray from Leicester sees a long throw lumped into the Chelsea box, which Courtois rushes out to punch clear.

61 min PENALTY! And Leicester have a chance to halve the deficit after Vardy gets brought down by Courtois in the area! The England striker opts to take it himself...

62 min GOAL! LEICESTER 1-2 CHELSEA (JAMIE VARDY, PENALTY)

63 min And the deficit is duly halved with Leicester right back in this! Vardy, on his 200th league appearance, opts to fire his spot kick right down the middle and it's the right guess as Courtois dives to the side and can't keep it out! Game on!

64 min SUBSTITUTION: Willian replaces Pedro for Chelsea as Conte urges his charges not to lose their cool.

65 min PENALTY SHOUT! Gray stumbles in the box and the ball strikes his arm when attempting to tackle Moses, prompting Chelsea to shout for a penalty - waved away!

66 min CHANCE! Chelsea play on following the penalty shout and Alonso collects the ball 25 yards from goal before deciding to have a go from range, but it sails over the bar.

69 min CHANCE! Luiz links up with Morata and decides to attempt a volley from 18 yards out, but only manages to blast the ball over the bar.

71 min Leicester win a free kick which Mahrez takes, Chelsea clear their lines but a clash of heads on the edge of the box between James and Moses stops play.

73 min SUBSTITUTION: Davide Zappacosta is on for his Chelsea debut, while Victor Moses, who took a knock, is replaced.

76 min Fuchs launches a delivery into the box with Vardy looking to connect with the ball, but the striker catches Courtois as the Belgian claims the cross.

77 min SUBSTITUTIONS: One apiece as Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Matty James for his home debut, while Eden Hazard comes on in place of Cesc Fabregas for his first appearance of the season.

80 min CHANCE! Nearly a dream debut for sub Zappacosta as he collects from Hazard in the box and drills his effort across the face of goal, missing the far post by inches!

82 min PENALTY SHOUT! Alonso's cross into the box is met by the head of Morata eight yards out, the ball is blocked by Maguire's outstretched arm, but once again, the ref waves the appeals away!

85 min CHANCE! Willian cuts in from the left and curls an effort towards the far corner but it whistles inches past the post!

90 min A relatively calm final couple of minutes of the 90 as four minutes of added time are announced.

90+1 min CHANCE! Chelsea close to killing it off as Mahrez gives the ball away and allows the visitors to break, but Willian's effort is thwarted by Schmeichel's outstretched arm.

90+4 min FULL TIME: LEICESTER CITY 1-2 CHELSEA

4.51pm So that's full time and Chelsea's post-Burnley revival continues with a narrow win over Leicester City, who gave the champions a scare but ultimately did not have enough to claw themselves back into it after the visitors edged two goals ahead.