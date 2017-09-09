Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
1-2
Chelsea
Vardy (62' pen.)
FT(HT: 0-1)
Morata (41'), Kante (50')

Result: Chelsea claim third consecutive win after seeing off Leicester City

Harry Maguire and Alvaro Morata in action during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Chelsea on September 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea climb to third in the Premier League table following their 2-1 win over Leicester City in Saturday's encounter at the King Power Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 17:02 UK

Chelsea have climbed to third in the Premier League table following their 2-1 win at Leicester City.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for the visitors before N'Golo Kante struck from long range against his former club.

Though Jamie Vardy scored from the spot after being brought down by Thibaut Courtois in the area, the Blues were able to see the game out for their third win on the spin.

More to follow.

