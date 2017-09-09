Chelsea climb to third in the Premier League table following their 2-1 win over Leicester City in Saturday's encounter at the King Power Stadium.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for the visitors before N'Golo Kante struck from long range against his former club.

Though Jamie Vardy scored from the spot after being brought down by Thibaut Courtois in the area, the Blues were able to see the game out for their third win on the spin.

