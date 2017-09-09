Chelsea ask supporters to refrain from singing a chant directed at new signing Alvaro Morata which contains anti-Semitic language.

WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Chelsea have asked their supporters to stop singing a chant directed at new signing Alvaro Morata which contains anti-Semitic language.

Morata has hit the ground running since his club-record move from Real Madrid this summer, scoring his third goal for the Premier League champions during this afternoon's 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Fans were keen to make their adulation of the Spain international known by chanting his name at the King Power Stadium, while also taking aim at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Supporters sang "Alvaro, Alvaro. He comes from Madrid, he hates the fucking Yids" during the match, but afterwards the club's head of communications and public affairs Steve Atkins requested for the fans to refrain from repeating the chant in the future.

"I don't think Antonio was aware of the song so if I can just speak on behalf of the club," he told reporters.

"The club and the players appreciate the fans' passionate support away from home, of course. But the language in that song is not acceptable at all.

"We've spoken to Alvaro after the game and he does not want to be connected to that song in any way and both the player and the club request that the supporters stop singing that song with immediate effect."

Morata also backed the club's stance on Twitter:

Since I arrived, I have been able to feel your support every single day, you are amazing and I'd like to ask you to please respect everyone! — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) September 9, 2017

Chelsea, who now sit third in the Premier League table, will next take on Qarabag in the Champions League on Tuesday.