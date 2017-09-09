Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
1-2
Chelsea
Vardy (62' pen.)
Ndidi (84')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Morata (41'), Kante (50')

Chelsea condemn 'anti-Semitic' Alvaro Morata chant

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
© Offside
Chelsea ask supporters to refrain from singing a chant directed at new signing Alvaro Morata which contains anti-Semitic language.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 20:54 UK
WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Chelsea have asked their supporters to stop singing a chant directed at new signing Alvaro Morata which contains anti-Semitic language.

Morata has hit the ground running since his club-record move from Real Madrid this summer, scoring his third goal for the Premier League champions during this afternoon's 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Fans were keen to make their adulation of the Spain international known by chanting his name at the King Power Stadium, while also taking aim at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Supporters sang "Alvaro, Alvaro. He comes from Madrid, he hates the fucking Yids" during the match, but afterwards the club's head of communications and public affairs Steve Atkins requested for the fans to refrain from repeating the chant in the future.

"I don't think Antonio was aware of the song so if I can just speak on behalf of the club," he told reporters.

"The club and the players appreciate the fans' passionate support away from home, of course. But the language in that song is not acceptable at all.

"We've spoken to Alvaro after the game and he does not want to be connected to that song in any way and both the player and the club request that the supporters stop singing that song with immediate effect."

Morata also backed the club's stance on Twitter:


Chelsea, who now sit third in the Premier League table, will next take on Qarabag in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Chelsea badge is seen on a blue wall ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on December 26, 2013
Read Next:
Chelsea issue apology after Paris Metro incident
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alvaro Morata, Steve Atkins, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tries to stop Chelsea winger Willian during the Premier League clash between the two sides on January 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa talks with Fenerbahce break down
Conte hails Morata, Kante displaysChelsea condemn 'anti-Semitic' Morata chantResult: Kante scores as Chelsea see off LeicesterTeam News: Hazard starts on Chelsea benchCosta to make Chelsea return by Monday?
Atletico 'hopeful of January Costa deal'Tammy Abraham headhunted by Nigeria?Conte refutes Barkley phone mishap rumourMbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out forConte: 'Davide Zappacosta ready to play'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Harry Kane double helps Tottenham Hotspur down Everton
 For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Ronald Koeman: 'Harry Kane is among the world's best'
Chelsea condemn 'anti-Semitic' Morata chantPochettino hails "unbelievable" KaneKane hails "lucky" 100th Spurs goalTeam News: Schneiderlin returns for EvertonIsco to sign new Real Madrid deal
Sanchez, Coutinho, Kane - Five players in the spotlightMbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out forPreview: Everton vs. SpursFIFA launch proceedings against Dele AlliVincent Janssen nearing Fenerbahce switch
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 