Sadio Mane sends Ederson 'get well soon' message

Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
© Offside
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane sends a 'get well soon' message to Ederson following his collision with the Manchester City goalkeeper.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 20:42 UK

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has sent a message to Ederson following the collision which resulted in the Manchester City goalkeeper being stretchered off during this afternoon's match at the Etihad Stadium.

Mane's boot struck Ederson's face while both players were going for the ball during City's eventual 5-0 win over their top-four rivals, leading to Ederson requiring lengthy treatment on the field before being stretchered off.

Ederson has since revealed that the injury is not as serious as first feared, and Mane - who was shown a straight red card for the challenge - has wished him a speedy recovery.

"I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery. I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it. I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon!" the Senegal international wrote on his official Facebook page.

Ederson is expected to miss Wednesday's Champions League game against Feyenoord following the incident, but he could be available to feature against Watford next weekend.

Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
