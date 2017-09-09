Sep 9, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
2-2
Man UtdManchester United
Maxim Choupo-Moting (43', 63')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Rashford (44'), Lukaku (57')

Nemanja Matic "satisfied" with Stoke City draw

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic in action during a Premier League clash with West Ham United
© Offside
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic admits that his side must beat teams like Stoke City if they are to win the Premier League title this season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 20:30 UK

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has said that he is "satisfied" with his side's 2-2 draw against Stoke City this evening, despite being forced to settle for just a point at the bet365 Stadium.

A brace from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting saw the Potters end United's 100% start to the season, cancelling out goals from Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku.

Matic admitted that the Red Devils will need to beat the likes of Stoke if they hope to win the Premier League title this season, but is keen to quickly refocus ahead of his side's return to the Champions League on Tuesday.

"We have to be satisfied because they are a good team but of course, we didn't come here to get just one point," he told reporters.

"We are not happy because if you want to be champions you have to win games like these. I know it's hard and teams like Stoke are tough at home. We have to forget this now and focus on our next game in the Champions League."

Despite the dropped points United still sit top of the Premier League table, now level with local rivals Manchester City.

Stoke City midfielder Darren Fletcher in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton
