Sep 9, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
2-2
Man UtdManchester United
Maxim Choupo-Moting (43', 63')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Rashford (44'), Lukaku (57')

Darren Fletcher delighted with Stoke City performance

Stoke City midfielder Darren Fletcher in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton
© Offside
Stoke City captain Darren Fletcher hails his side's battling performance during their 2-2 draw with former club Manchester United.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 20:03 UK

Stoke City captain Darren Fletcher has praised his team's performance during their 2-2 draw with former club Manchester United at the bet365 Stadium this evening.

The hosts took the lead through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting shortly before half time, but that advantage lasted just one minute before Marcus Rashford equalised for United.

Romelu Lukaku then put the visitors ahead after the interval, but that lead was also short-lived and Choupo-Moting's second of the match earned a battling point for the Potters to end United's 100% start to the season.

"What a team performance. The work rate and the attitude was great. We went 2-1 down and came back again," Fletcher told BT Sport.

"We showed a lot of character. Choupo-Moting deserved his goals just for his work-rate alone.

"We showed confidence and played some good football on the ball. We have had a good start to the season because we have had some difficult games."

Stoke now sit 10th in the Premier League table with five points from their opening four games.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Stoke deserve their point'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Darren Fletcher, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Marcus Rashford and Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Jose Mourinho rejected handshake'
 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Antonio Valencia in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Result: Manchester United surrender 100% start at Stoke City
Matic "satisfied" with Stoke drawChoupo-Moting "very happy" with Stoke drawFletcher delighted with Stoke displayVan Gaal hits out at Man United sackingUnited to extend deals for six players?
Isco to sign new Real Madrid dealMourinho talks up importance of squadMourinho: 'Always difficult at Stoke'Jose Mourinho: "Not a perfect market"Mourinho "disappointed" with Pereira loan
> Manchester United Homepage
More Stoke City News
Marcus Rashford and Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Jose Mourinho rejected handshake'
 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Antonio Valencia in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Result: Manchester United surrender 100% start at Stoke City
Matic "satisfied" with Stoke drawChoupo-Moting "very happy" with Stoke drawFletcher delighted with Stoke displayMourinho: 'Stoke deserve their point'Hughes: 'I wanted Bojan Krkic to stay'
Herrera: 'We must match Stoke's attitude'Mark Hughes backs transfer window changeHughes: 'United clearly top of the pile'Coates praises transfer window decisionPreview: Stoke City vs. Manchester United
> Stoke City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 