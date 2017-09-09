Stoke City captain Darren Fletcher hails his side's battling performance during their 2-2 draw with former club Manchester United.

Stoke City captain Darren Fletcher has praised his team's performance during their 2-2 draw with former club Manchester United at the bet365 Stadium this evening.

The hosts took the lead through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting shortly before half time, but that advantage lasted just one minute before Marcus Rashford equalised for United.

Romelu Lukaku then put the visitors ahead after the interval, but that lead was also short-lived and Choupo-Moting's second of the match earned a battling point for the Potters to end United's 100% start to the season.

"What a team performance. The work rate and the attitude was great. We went 2-1 down and came back again," Fletcher told BT Sport.

"We showed a lot of character. Choupo-Moting deserved his goals just for his work-rate alone.

"We showed confidence and played some good football on the ball. We have had a good start to the season because we have had some difficult games."

Stoke now sit 10th in the Premier League table with five points from their opening four games.