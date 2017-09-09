Preview: Stoke City vs. Manchester United

Sports Mole previews the Premier League encounter between Stoke City and Manchester United at the Bet365 Stadium.

Manchester United make the trip to the Bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City having recorded three consecutive wins in the Premier League without conceding a goal.

Stoke play host to the league leaders with four points to their name, but the Potters have already defeated Arsenal at their Staffordshire home.

Stoke City

At the end of last season, questions were asked over whether Mark Hughes was the right man to lead Stoke forward after a poor season in the top flight, but the Welshman has already started to repay the faith shown in him by the Potters hierarchy.

Like with the last campaign, Stoke have been handed a tough start and although they lost out to Everton on the opening day, four points from fixtures with Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion have given plenty of cause for optimism going forward.

The 1-0 success over Arsenal has set a level of performance which Hughes now expects, especially with new signings Kurt Zouma, Darren Fletcher and Jese Rodrgiuez all making an early impression.

Their form on the road will come into question but if Stoke can continue to get things right at the Bet365 Stadium, it would take the pressure off having to accumulate more points on their travels.

Earning a result against a rampant United outfit will be a tall order, but there are no longer any weak areas in this Stoke squad, aside from maybe a striker who is going to net 20 goals a season.

However, on their day, Jese, Peter Crouch and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting can all chip in with goals that are going to make a difference, while Saido Berahino could also use the contest to finally score his first goal since his transfer from West Bromwich Albion.

Recent form: LWD

Recent form (all competitions): LWWD



Manchester United

Many of Man United's performances during pre-season left a lot to be desired, but there can be no doubting that Jose Mourinho's side have looked the real deal since the start of the Premier League.

There is still a long way to go, but the manner in which West Ham United and Swansea City were dismantled, and the perseverance which was shown against Leicester City, suggests that United could take some stopping.

Romelu Lukaku has hit the ground running with three goals in as many games, while Henrik Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have all contributed in the final third at a time when the trio needed to prove themselves at different stages of their United career.

The defence arguably looks as impressive as the attack, even with Victor Lindelof still having to wait in the wings for his debut after signing from Benfica, so everything points to United being in the perfect position to continue their recent form this weekend.

However, it is the time in the season where Mourinho must start to juggle European competition and with the likes of Chris Smalling and Ander Herrera having had to remain patient, they are due their first start.

The inclusion of Herrera is one which Mourinho will inevitably consider ahead of what is traditionally a physical game, but there may also be a reluctance to tinker with a winning formula when his players appears a step ahead of their rivals.

Recent form: WWW



Team News

Mourinho must decide whether to hand a recall to Rashford after his impact from the bench against Leicester, with the England international competing with Martial for a place on the flank.

Herrera could potentially replace Juan Mata in midfield, but Mourinho is unlikely to make any more alterations barring any late fitness issues.

As for Stoke, Kevin Wimmer may have to settle for a place among the replacements after signing from Tottenham Hotspur, while Hughes has injury problems concerning three players.

Fletcher is a doubt with a knee problem, with Mame Biram Diouf and Choupo-Moting also having to be assessed after sustaining knee and hamstring issues respectively.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Butland, Zouma, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Cameron, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters, Shaqiri, Jese, Berahino

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind, Matic, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Rashford, Lukaku



Head To Head

Saturday's encounter will represent the 107th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive contest, with United claiming 43 wins in comparison to 28 victories for Stoke.

However, the Potters have had a certain amount of success against United in recent years, with two triumphs and three draws being registered in their last seven showdowns.

The corresponding fixture last season ended in a 1-1 draw, with Wayne Rooney denying Stoke with a last-minute free kick.

We say: Stoke City 1-3 Manchester United

While Stoke will be confident of defeating any opposition in the Potteries, United are currently the team to beat and that confidence should help the North-West outfit battle their way to a relatively comfortable win on their travels.