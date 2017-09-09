Stoke City strike Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting expresses his delight at opening his account for the cub after his brace helped earn a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Stoke City striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has said that he is "very happy" having opened his account for the club during this evening's 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Choupo-Moting scored both of his side's goals at the bet365 Stadium to spoil United's 100% start to the season, lifting the Potters into the top half of the table in the process.

The Cameroon international is hopeful that his two-goal showing will be the start of a purple patch following his summer move from Schalke 04, and is pleased with the start Stoke have made to their season.

"We came back after 2-1 down so personally I'm happy for my goals but most importantly we played a great game at home," he told BT Sport.

"My aim is always to score or get an assist so I'm very happy we didn't lose and I'm happy for my first goals for Stoke - I hope to continue like that. A striker is always rated by assists and goals but I always try to play well and give 100% for the team.

"Games like against Arsenal we did great - I didn't score but I felt I did a good performance. I hope there are more goals coming. We've had two strong teams at home - Arsenal and Manchester United - and we did well both times."

Stoke next face Newcastle United at St James' Park.