Sep 9, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Team News: Marcus Rashford starts for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City on August 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Marcus Rashford starts for Manchester United as they visit Stoke City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 17:04 UK

Marcus Rashford will start up front for Manchester United for their trip to Stoke City this evening.

United boss Jose Mourinho makes three changes from the side that started in their 2-0 victory over Leicester City last time out as he looks to extend their perfect start to the season.

Rashford comes in for Anthony Martial as partner for Romelu Lukaku after coming off the bench to score against the Foxes, while Ander Herrera replaces Juan Mata in the middle of the park.

Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all keep their places in the XI, while one change in the back four sees Matteo Darmian get the nod ahead of Daley Blind at left-back.

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are once again partnered at centre-back, with Antonio Valencia on the right and David de Gea between the sticks.

For the hosts, Mark Hughes makes two changes from the side that claimed a point from their trip to West Bromwich Albion last time out.

With skipper Ryan Shawcross ruled out with a back injury, Kevin Wimmer makes his debut for the Potters on the left of what is expected to be a back three in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Stoke City: Butland; Cameron, Zouma, Wimmer; Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters; Shaqiri, Jese; Choupo-Moting
Subs: Grant; Berahino, Tymon, Martins Indi, Adam, Crouch, Ramadan

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Darmian; Matic, Pogba, Herrera, Mkhitaryan; Rashford, Lukaku
Subs: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Carrick, Mata, Lingard, Martial

Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
