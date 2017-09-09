Marcus Rashford starts for Manchester United as they visit Stoke City.

Marcus Rashford will start up front for Manchester United for their trip to Stoke City this evening.

United boss Jose Mourinho makes three changes from the side that started in their 2-0 victory over Leicester City last time out as he looks to extend their perfect start to the season.

Rashford comes in for Anthony Martial as partner for Romelu Lukaku after coming off the bench to score against the Foxes, while Ander Herrera replaces Juan Mata in the middle of the park.

Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all keep their places in the XI, while one change in the back four sees Matteo Darmian get the nod ahead of Daley Blind at left-back.

Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are once again partnered at centre-back, with Antonio Valencia on the right and David de Gea between the sticks.

For the hosts, Mark Hughes makes two changes from the side that claimed a point from their trip to West Bromwich Albion last time out.

With skipper Ryan Shawcross ruled out with a back injury, Kevin Wimmer makes his debut for the Potters on the left of what is expected to be a back three in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Stoke City: Butland; Cameron, Zouma, Wimmer; Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters; Shaqiri, Jese; Choupo-Moting

Subs: Grant; Berahino, Tymon, Martins Indi, Adam, Crouch, Ramadan

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Darmian; Matic, Pogba, Herrera, Mkhitaryan; Rashford, Lukaku

Subs: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Carrick, Mata, Lingard, Martial

