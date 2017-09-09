Ederson plays down injury concerns

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson plays down concerns over the injury which forced him to be stretchered off in a neck brace during his side's 5-0 win over Liverpool.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper was taken off in a neck brace after lengthy treatment on the field following a collision with Sadio Mane, who was shown a straight red card for his challenge having caught Ederson in the face with his studs.

It was initially feared that Ederson may have broken his jaw or cheekbone, but the Brazilian has revealed that the injury is not serious.

"Hi, everyone - I am well. What a fright! It was an important win for us. We are strong. Thanks for all your messages of support," Ederson wrote on Twitter.

City went on to win the match 5-0, extending their unbeaten start to the new season.