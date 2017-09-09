Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reserves special praise for goalscorers Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante following his side's 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reserved special praise for goalscorers Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante following his side's 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

Morata scored his third goal for the club since his summer switch from Real Madrid before Kante returned to haunt his former side with what proved to be the winner five minutes into the second half.

Jamie Vardy pulled one goal back from the penalty spot for the hosts, but Chelsea held on for all three points and Conte was particularly pleased with the progress both of his goalscorers are making.

"It is a good day for the team and a good day for Alvaro. It is always important for a striker to score but for me it is important he is improving and always more involved in our football. But if he scores, I am very happy. I am pleased for the player," he told reporters.

"N'Golo played an amazing game but we are used to seeing he is a fantastic player. He makes good runs and he is improving a lot with his passing and finishing. It is important to see he is improving, improving his weaknesses. But N'Golo is a really good player."

Chelsea now sit third in the Premier League table having amassed nine points from their opening four matches.