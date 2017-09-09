Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
1-2
Chelsea
Vardy (62' pen.)
Ndidi (84')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Morata (41'), Kante (50')

Antonio Conte hails Alvaro Morata, N'Golo Kante displays

Antonio Conte is king of the world after the Premier League game between Leicester City and Chelsea on September 9, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reserves special praise for goalscorers Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante following his side's 2-1 win over Leicester City.
Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 21:03 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reserved special praise for goalscorers Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante following his side's 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

Morata scored his third goal for the club since his summer switch from Real Madrid before Kante returned to haunt his former side with what proved to be the winner five minutes into the second half.

Jamie Vardy pulled one goal back from the penalty spot for the hosts, but Chelsea held on for all three points and Conte was particularly pleased with the progress both of his goalscorers are making.

"It is a good day for the team and a good day for Alvaro. It is always important for a striker to score but for me it is important he is improving and always more involved in our football. But if he scores, I am very happy. I am pleased for the player," he told reporters.

"N'Golo played an amazing game but we are used to seeing he is a fantastic player. He makes good runs and he is improving a lot with his passing and finishing. It is important to see he is improving, improving his weaknesses. But N'Golo is a really good player."

Chelsea now sit third in the Premier League table having amassed nine points from their opening four matches.

