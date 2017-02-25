Burnley manager Sean Dyche claims that an upcoming run of four consecutive away games is "brilliant" for his side despite their dire record on the road this season.

The Clarets have been in dire form on the road so far this season, picking up just one point from a possible 33 in the Premier League and failing to win any of their 13 away games across all competitions, scoring only five goals in the process.

Burnley will not play at Turf Moor again until April but, far from being daunted by a spell of four consecutive away games, Dyche believes that their record on their travels will put extra pressure on the hosts.

"I think it's brilliant for us because the timing's magnificent. The teams on the opposite side, they are expected [to win] now, we're not because everyone looks at the form book and goes, 'Well it's going to be hard for them to win away because they haven't won any away'," he told reporters.

"Expectancy grows on the team you're playing now. It's a completely different thing now, going away. Our main thing is to get things, we've got to get what we want, we can't just let it happen. Statistics work in your favour over a season and mindset works in your favour because the pressure is on the opposition.

"Their fans will all be saying, 'You've got to beat Burnley because they can't win away. For us, it's about delivering a performance and see what you get, we're open minded."

Burnley will face Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday before subsequent trips to Swansea City, Liverpool and Sunderland.