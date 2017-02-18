Feb 18, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
0-1
Lincoln City

Barton (70'), Barnes (91')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Raggett (89')
Power (17'), Wood (70')

Sean Dyche slams Burnley for poor performance against Lincoln City

Burnley boss Sean Dyche slams his side for failing to reach the top of their game in their 1-0 home defeat to Lincoln City in the FA Cup fifth round.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 16:19 UK

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has criticised his side for failing to be at the top of their game in their 1-0 home defeat to Lincoln City in the FA Cup.

The Clarets succumbed to a late Sean Raggett header as the Imps made headlines for becoming the first non-league since for 103 years to reach the last eight of the competition.

Dyche told BT Sport: "I'm only gutted in the sense that could happen, I was on the other side of it as a player [at Chesterfield], you don't want to be part of it for the wrong reasons.

"They used everything they needed to use. They played our pitch well, played resolutely with their back four not going anywhere and they got the ball forward.

"You have to work, be diligent and believe you will get another chance – I think they only had one chance, credit to them. My team were nowhere near the level they can show."

Up next for Burnley is a Premier League fixture away at Hull City next weekend.

Your Comments
