Apr 5, 2017 at 6.30pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Sevilla
 

Team News: Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique back for Barcelona

Lionel Messi celebrates with Neymar, Luis Suarez and Gerard 'ereccion' Pique during the La Liga game between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona on March 3, 2016
© AFP
Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique return to the starting XI as Barcelona welcome fourth-placed Sevilla to the Camp Nou.
Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique return to the starting XI as Barcelona welcome fourth-placed Sevilla to the Camp Nou this evening.

In all, Luis Enrique makes four changes from the side that claimed a 4-1 victory at Granada on Sunday, with Messi returning up front alongside Luis Suarez and Neymar after serving a one-game suspension.

Jordi Alba drops to the bench and Jeremy Mathieu misses out in order to accommodate the returns of Pique, who was rested at the weekend, and Samuel Umtiti, alongside Javier Mascherano in what is expected to be a back three.

A knee injury keeps Rafinha out of the matchday squad and Andre Gomes starts among the substitutes as Enrique chooses to populate his four-man midfield with Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Andres Iniesta.

Elsewhere, Barca B teenager Carles Alena gets a spot on the bench after coming on for Rakitic to earn his La Liga debut at the weekend.

For Sevilla, meanwhile, Jorge Sampaoli makes three changes to the side that were held to a goalless draw by Sporting Gijon three days ago as he switches to an expected 5-4-1 formation.

That means recalls for Gabriel Mercado and Sergio Escudero in the back line alongside Mariano, Nicolas Pareja and Clement Lenglet, with Pablo Sarabia making way.

Vicente Iborra joins Samir Nasri, Steven N'Zonzi and Vitolo in the middle of the park, with Joaquin Correa moving further forward in a lone striker role.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mascherano, Pique, Umtiti; Roberto, Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Suarez, Messi, Neymar
Subs: Cillessen, Denis, Paco Alcacer, Jordi Alba, Digne, A. Gomes, Alena

Sevilla: Rico; Mariano, Mercado, Pareja, Lenglet, Escudero; Nasri, N'Zonzi, Iborra, Vitolo; Correa
Subs: Soria, Kranevitter, Carrico, Sarabia, Jovetic, Franco Vazquez, Ben Yadder

Keep up with all of the action from the Camp Nou this evening with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid28215274284668
2Barcelona29206385265966
3Atletico MadridAtletico30187555233261
4Sevilla29177552341858
5Villarreal30149742231951
6Athletic Bilbao30155103933650
7Real Sociedad30154114341249
8EibarEibar2912894741644
9Espanyol30111094242043
10Celta Vigo28125114346-341
11AlavesAlaves29101092936-740
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2998124548-335
13Valencia2996144151-1033
14Real Betis3087153247-1531
15Malaga2969143347-1427
16Leganes2969142342-1927
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2969143146-1527
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2957173157-2622
19Granada2947182662-3619
20Osasuna2918202969-4011
> Full Version
