Apr 5, 2017 at 6.30pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Sevilla
 

Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Sevilla

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Sevilla from Camp Nou.
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 18:00 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Sevilla from Camp Nou.

Victory for Barcelona would see the Spanish champions move above Real Madrid to the summit, but Zinedine Zidane's side would then have two games in hand.

As for Sevilla, the Europa League holders are currently on a rotten run of form – failing to win any of their last four in the league, which has seen them relinquish third position to Atletico Madrid.

Follow live minute-by-minute coverage of events from Camp Nou below.


6.02pmTwenty wins, six draws and three defeats is how Barcelona have performed in La Liga this season, while they are the leading scorers on 85 goals, which is not much of a surprise. They also have the second-best defensive record (26 conceded), although Enrique's decision to switch formations in recent weeks has led to some confusion at the back. There has been yet another change around tonight!

Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016© SilverHub


5.58pmBarcelona's title challenge took a hit when they lost 2-1 at Deportivo La Coruna on March 12, but they responded to that defeat with a 4-2 win over Valencia on March 19, before beating Granada at the weekend. Messi was absent for the clash in Andalusia through suspension, but Neymar and Luis Suarez both found the back of the net in a match that flattered Barcelona with the final scoreline.

5.55pmAs things stand, Enrique's side are two points behind the league leaders Real Madrid, who travel to Leganes later tonight. Los Blancos still have a game in hand, however, and that will become two after Barcelona finish here. The title is still very much in the hands of Real Madrid, but moving above Los Blancos, at least temporarily, would be a confidence-booster for the Catalan giants.

5.52pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm evening in Barcelona. I shall speak about Sevilla and their form a little bit later, but let's start with the home side. After winning 4-1 at Granada on Sunday night, the Spanish champions would move to the top of the table above Real Madrid if they can collect all the points in this match.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016© SilverHub


5.49pmAs for Sevilla, Vicente Iborra is recalled to the middle of the park, while left-back Sergio Escudero is back in the team following a suspension. Gabriel Mercado has also been passed fit to start in what looks to be a three-man central defence, while Joaquin Correa will lead the line with support from Vitolo and Samir Nasri. It is a very much a defensive set-up for the visitors tonight.

5.46pmThe big team news for Barcelona is the return of Lionel Messi, who missed Saturday's 4-1 victory at Granada through suspension. Messi returns to the final third alongside Luis Suarez and Neymar, while Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti both come into what looks to be a three-man defence. Sergi Roberto and Ivan Rakitic are expected to operate in slightly wider midfield options, leaving Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta in the middle of the park. Another tactical change from head coach Luis Enrique.

5.43pmTEAMS!

FCB: Ter Stegen; Mascherano, Pique, Umtiti; Roberto, Iniesta, Busquets, Rakitic; Neymar, Suarez, Messi

SEVILLA: Rico; Mariano, Mercado, Pareja, Lenglet, Escudero; Nasri, N'Zonzi, Iborra, Vitolo; Correa


5.40pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Camp Nou. Both sides were in league action at the weekend – Sevilla drawing 0-0 with Sporting Gijon, and Barcelona winning 4-1 at Granada. Any changes from those two matches? Let's have a look...

Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub


5.37pmIndeed, since losing 2-0 at Leicester City in the last-16 stage of the Champions League on March 14, Sevilla have failed to win in the league. They suffered a 3-1 defeat at Atletico Madrid before the international break, and could only draw 0-0 at home to Sporting Gijon at the weekend. An impressive campaign up until this point is threatening to unravel for Jorge Sampaoli and his side.

5.34pmBarcelona came from behind to beat Sevilla 2-1 when the two teams met at the Estadio Ramon earlier this season, while the same scoreline occurred in the corresponding match last term. Sevilla have not actually won a La Liga match away to Barcelona since December 2002, which is an indication of the task facing a team that have reacted badly to their Champions League last-16 exit.

5.31pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from Camp Nou as Spanish champions Barcelona welcome a Sevilla side that cannot seem to buy a win at the moment. Victory for Barcelona would see them temporarily move above Real Madrid to the summit, although Los Blancos would have the chance to return to the top against Leganes later tonight. Stay tuned for all of the action!

Monchi pictured on July 9, 2015
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Philippe Coutinho eyeing "greatness" with Liverpool
 Monchi pictured on July 9, 2015
Mochi reveals Premier League interest
