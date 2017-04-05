Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Sevilla

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Sevilla from Camp Nou.

Victory for Barcelona would see the Spanish champions move above Real Madrid to the summit, but Zinedine Zidane's side would then have two games in hand.

As for Sevilla, the Europa League holders are currently on a rotten run of form – failing to win any of their last four in the league, which has seen them relinquish third position to Atletico Madrid.

Follow live minute-by-minute coverage of events from Camp Nou below.