Feb 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
2-1
LeicesterLeicester City
Sarabia (25'), Correa (62')
Escudero (77'), Carrico (92')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Vardy (73')

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli: 'Sevilla dominated Leicester City'

Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013
Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli bemoans Leicester City's away goal in Wednesday night's last-16 Champions League first leg in Seville.
Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli has claimed that his side were "far superior" to Leicester City in Wednesday's last-16 Champions League first leg at the Estadio Ramon.

Sevilla led 2-0 on home soil courtesy of efforts from Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa, but Jamie Vardy's strike in the 73rd minute has handed Leicester an away goal ahead of the second leg at the King Power Stadium.

Sampaoli, however, has said that Leicester "did very little" during the first leg and insisted that the English champions were fortunate to only suffer a 2-1 defeat to the La Liga outfit.

"We were far superior in the development of the game, with 10 clear, scoring chances. They did very little but succeeded in the end. I think we deserved a bit more," Sampaoli told reporters.

"We had all sorts of chances but hit the post and crossbar. Our opponents only had a few chances, but now we have to go to Leicester for the win. We wanted to confuse our opponents a bit by getting our forwards to change positions.

"Still, it was possible to create many chances against a team that sat very deep. That's not easy. For us to win in the Champions League is very important, but the bad thing is that we left our lead so slight after huge superiority."

Sevilla will travel to Leicester for the reverse match on March 14.

The delightful Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
