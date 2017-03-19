Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli claims that there has been no contact between himself and Barcelona regarding their soon-to-be-vacant head coach position.

Sevilla head coach Jorge Sampaoli has claimed that he has not been contacted by Barcelona about replacing Luis Enrique at the end of the season.

The former Chile boss, who has led Sevilla to third in La Liga in his first season in charge, is said to be on the Blaugrana's radar about replacing the outgoing Enrique in the summer.

However Sampaoli, who is under contract with Sevilla until the end of the season, told Sky Sports News: "I do not have to renew because I have a contract.

"Nor is it real that Barcelona have taken an interest in me, they did not contact me."

Sevilla were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Premier League champions Leicester City.