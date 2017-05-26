Barcelona manager Luis Enrique claims that Neymar has improved his understanding of the game and grown in maturity during the past three years.

Luis Enrique has hailed the 'evolution' he has witnessed in Neymar's game since becoming Barcelona manager three years ago, but concedes that a trophy is required for it to be considered a good season for the forward.

Neymar has stepped up to the plate at key moments this campaign, most memorably in the second leg of Barca's Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain when playing a key part in the comeback win.

All-in-all the Brazil international has 19 goals to his name this season, which is significantly lower than last term's tally, but Enrique is delighted with the overall progress made by one of his star attackers over the past few years.

"Neymar has evolved since I came to Barca," he told reporters. "You can see the maturity and the progress in his game, not in terms of his repertoire of skills but in his understanding of the game.

"He has had a great season, although players need trophies and this year they have been lacking."

Neymar is expected to start alongside Lionel Messi in Saturday's Copa del Rey final meeting with Alaves, but Luis Suarez is banned for the Vicente Calderon clash.