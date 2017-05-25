Antoine Griezmann "is a brilliant player" with the potential to overtake Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the world's best, according to Ander Herrera.

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has claimed that Antoine Griezmann is "a phenomenon" who is wanted by all the big-name clubs in world football.

The France international admitted earlier this week that he is ready to leave Atletico Madrid, a day after talking up his chances of a summer switch to Old Trafford.

Herrera would like to see Griezmann in a United shirt next season, putting him in the bracket of players with the potential to usurp Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the best footballer on the planet in the coming years.

"Griezmann is a brilliant player, a phenomenon," Herrera told Cadena Ser. "He is a star and all the teams in the world would want him. However, Griezmann is still an Atletico Madrid player and I respect Atletico and their fans.

"I've said it in the past, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, he is in that group of those that can become their possible successors."

Griezmann, who is said to have an £85m release clause in his contract, scored 26 goals for Atleti in all competitions this season.