Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named as one of eight Manchester United players to feature in the Europa League squad of the season.

The Swede was missing from the semi-finals and final with a serious knee injury, but his five goals and three assists earlier in the campaign proved enough for him to feature in the 18-man group.

Sergio Romero was one of two goalkeepers named, while the trio of Antonio Valencia, Daley Blind and Eric Bailly also featured among the backline.

Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan - who both scored in the 2-0 victory over Ajax in the final - were named alongside teammate Ander Herrera in midfield.

Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore - on loan at Ajax - featured with Ibrahimovic and Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in attack after four goals and four assists from 13 appearances.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Sergio Alvarez (Celta Vigo), Sergio Romero (Manchester United)

Defenders: Eric Bailly (Manchester United), Gustavo Cabral (Celta Vigo), Jeremy Morel (Lyon), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Antonio Valencia (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Pablo Hernandez (Celta Vigo), Ander Herrera (Manchester United), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht), Corentin Tolisso (Lyon), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Manchester United), Amin Younes (Ajax)

Forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United), Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon), Bertrand Traore (Ajax)