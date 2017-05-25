Reported Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann admits that he wants to "get better every year and win trophies" with Atletico Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann has expressed his desire to win trophies with Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a big-money move to Manchester United in recent months and previously suggested that he was ready to leave Los Colchoneros with a "six out of ten" chance of heading to Old Trafford.

However, Griezmann appears to have backtracked on his apparent desire to leave the La Liga giants, telling the club's official website: "It's been a great year.

"I hope I can get better every year and win trophies with this team. I will do everything possible.

"We are very happy. We reached our objective, we maybe wanted more, but it could not be. We achieved the objective. We have new goals for next year."

Griezmann scored 26 goals across all competitions for Atletico this season.