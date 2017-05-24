Crowd generic

Atletico Madrid

Koke: 'Atletico Madrid the club of my life'

Koke celebrates with Fernando 'be back real soon' Torres during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Brentford on April 17, 2016
© AFP
Spanish midfielder Koke calls Atletico Madrid 'the club of his life' after signing a new long-term contract with the Madrid giants.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 13:54 UK

Spanish midfielder Koke has branded Atletico Madrid 'the club of his life' after signing a new long-term contract with the Madrid giants.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the 25-year-old, who has previously been linked with a move away from the capital side, had penned a new seven-year contract with Atletico.

Koke has already made 220 La Liga appearances for Rojiblancos since emerging though the youth system, and the Spain international has suggested that he wants to end his career with the club.

"Atletico is the club of my life and it's an honour to be a part of its future," Koke told the club's official website.

Koke has won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League during his time at Atletico, while also reaching two Champions League finals with the team that he joined at the age of eight.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Read Next:
Griezmann: 'I am ready to leave Atletico'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Koke, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: 'I am ready to leave Atletico Madrid'
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann: 'Chance of joining Manchester United is 6/10'
 Sandro Ramirez of FC Barcelona in action during the pre-season friendly match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on August 6, 2014
Everton miss out to Atletico Madrid on forward Sandro Ramirez?
Koke: 'Atletico the club of my life'Koke signs seven-year deal with AtleticoAtletico 'keeping track of Diego Costa'Torres: 'We will miss Vicente Calderon'Diego Simeone to stay at Atletico Madrid
Atleti reach agreement to sign Lacazette?Simeone to hold talks on future next weekUnited to make move for Stefan de Vrij?Lacazette to leave Lyon this summerAtletico join race for Jordan Amavi?
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 