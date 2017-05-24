Spanish midfielder Koke calls Atletico Madrid 'the club of his life' after signing a new long-term contract with the Madrid giants.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the 25-year-old, who has previously been linked with a move away from the capital side, had penned a new seven-year contract with Atletico.

Koke has already made 220 La Liga appearances for Rojiblancos since emerging though the youth system, and the Spain international has suggested that he wants to end his career with the club.

"Atletico is the club of my life and it's an honour to be a part of its future," Koke told the club's official website.

Koke has won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League during his time at Atletico, while also reaching two Champions League finals with the team that he joined at the age of eight.