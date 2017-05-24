May 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Friends Arena
Ajax
0-2
Man UtdManchester United

Veltman (58'), Younes (64'), Riedewald (78')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Pogba (18'), Mkhitaryan (48')
Mkhitaryan (31'), Fellaini (52'), Mata (78')

Ander Herrera dedicates Europa League trophy to victims of terrorist attack

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera dedicates his side's Europa League title success to the victims of the terrorist attack in the city which killed 22 people.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 22:57 UK

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has dedicated his side's Europa League triumph to the victims of the terrorist attack which struck the city earlier this week.

Twenty-two people were killed and many more injured when a suicide bomber struck at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, just two days before United's Europa League final with Ajax.

The Red Devils went on to beat the Eredivisie runners-up 2-0 in Stockholm to claim the only trophy which had previously eluded them, and Herrera took the opportunity to appeal for peace after the game.

"I want to dedicate this trophy to the victims. This is just football and what happened two days ago was horrible," he told reporters.

"We want peace in the world, a normal world with respect. We are just football players but we have an audience so we just want to see everyone work together for a normal world.

"This happened in Manchester but everywhere we want to see a united world and fight for peace, respect in the world - no more attack and no more deaths please."

United's win also sealed their place in the group stages of next season's Champions League.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Wayne Rooney celebrate after winning the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'I would be happy if Rooney stays'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ander Herrera, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A shot of the UEFA Europa League trophy before the final between Dnipro and Sevilla in Warsaw on May 27, 2015
Live Commentary: Ajax 0-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'It has been a very good season'
 Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after a missed opportunity against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
Result: Manchester United beat Ajax to Europa League title
Herrera dedicates EL trophy to victimsMourinho: 'I would be happy if Rooney stays'Juan Mata "really happy" with EL triumphPogba: 'Nobody can criticise Man Utd'Man United defender suspended after getting tattoo
Osman tips Barkley for Man United moveWenger: 'I will never match Ferguson reign'Team News: Smalling starts, Romero ahead of De GeaScholes: 'Europa could salvage season'Benfica reduce asking price for Ederson?
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 