Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has dedicated his side's Europa League triumph to the victims of the terrorist attack which struck the city earlier this week.

Twenty-two people were killed and many more injured when a suicide bomber struck at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, just two days before United's Europa League final with Ajax.

The Red Devils went on to beat the Eredivisie runners-up 2-0 in Stockholm to claim the only trophy which had previously eluded them, and Herrera took the opportunity to appeal for peace after the game.

"I want to dedicate this trophy to the victims. This is just football and what happened two days ago was horrible," he told reporters.

"We want peace in the world, a normal world with respect. We are just football players but we have an audience so we just want to see everyone work together for a normal world.

"This happened in Manchester but everywhere we want to see a united world and fight for peace, respect in the world - no more attack and no more deaths please."

United's win also sealed their place in the group stages of next season's Champions League.