Luis Suarez will play no part in Uruguay's upcoming friendlies with Republic of Ireland and Italy due to a hamstring injury suffered in Barcelona training on Thursday.

Barcelona have revealed that Luis Suarez is facing around a fortnight on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, ruling him out of national side Uruguay's upcoming matches.

The 30-year-old, who was already suspended for Barca's Copa del Rey final meeting with Alaves on Saturday, will play no part in the games against Republic of Ireland and Italy early next month.

Suarez's season is now therefore over, with the injury that he picked up in training on Thursday expected to see him on the sidelines for 15 days.

Barca boss Luis Enrique is likely to go with Paco Alcacer up top against Alaves at the weekend, already being without the services of one of his leading men due to the red card picked up against Atletico Madrid in the last round.

Suarez netted 37 goals in 51 matches for Barcelona in all competitions this season, finishing behind only Lionel Messi in the La Liga scoring charts.