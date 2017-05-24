Spain's Supreme Court stands by the 21-month jail term handed down to Barcelona maestro Lionel Messi last year for defrauding Spain of £3.5m in taxes.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has lost his appeal against a 21-month jail term handed down to him last year by Spain's Supreme Court.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, along with his father Jorge, was convicted in 2016 of defrauding Spain of £3.5m in taxes.

Jorge, who managed his son's finances, had his jail term reduced from 21 months to 15 after paying back some of the taxes, but Messi was unsuccessful in his attempt to reduce the sentence.

Messi is unlikely to serve any time behind bars, however, as prison terms of under two years can be served under probation in Spain.

The two men were convicted of three counts of fraud last year, which also carries a heavy fine.