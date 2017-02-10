Alaves want the final of the 2017 Copa del Rey against Barcelona to be held at Athletic Bilbao's San Mames stadium.

Alaves booked a spot in their first ever domestic final by overcoming Celta Vigo on Wednesday night, and they will take on the holders Barcelona, who ousted Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.

Atletico's Vicente Calderon is often the favoured location for the Copa final, but Alaves want the showpiece event to be held at fellow Basque side Bilbao's San Mames ground.

"We will ask [RFEF president Angel Maria] Villar for the game to be played at the San Mames stadium," Querejeta told Cadena Ser. "The stadium would be perfect for our fans.

"It is the closest stadium for our fans to travel to and a lot of our supporters could go. It's a modern stadium and it's a reference in the Basque country. The capacity of the Calderon stadium and San Mames is similar, but San Mames is more modern and it's closer for us.

"I believe Athletic fans would be thrilled to have a Basque team playing the final in San Mames, I don't think Athletic would pose any problems for the final to be played there."

Alaves will welcome Barcelona to their Mendizorrotza stadium in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.