Miami to host el Clasico fixture?

Real Madrid and Barcelona could reportedly meet in Miami this summer as part of pre-season tournament the International Champions Cup.

According to Marca, the possibility of an el Clasico fixture has been mooted as part of the pre-season tournament, which sees the top teams from around the world compete at venues in the USA, the Far East, Europe and Australia.

The publication says that Real Madrid have already agreed to play one ICC fixture at the new Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which has a 65,000 capacity and will host the Super Bowl in 2020.

Talks have reportedly been held over staging the game as a "Super Bowl-style event", complete with pre-game entertainment and a half-time concert.

The two sides last met on foreign soil in 1982, when Real Madrid ran out 1-0 winners courtesy of a Vicente del Bosque goal in the third-place match of the Venezuela Cup.