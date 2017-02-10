Miami to host el Clasico fixture?

Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Real Madrid and Barcelona could reportedly meet in Miami this summer as part of pre-season tournament the International Champions Cup.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 18:42 UK

Real Madrid and Barcelona could reportedly meet in Miami this summer as part of the International Champions Cup.

According to Marca, the possibility of an el Clasico fixture has been mooted as part of the pre-season tournament, which sees the top teams from around the world compete at venues in the USA, the Far East, Europe and Australia.

The publication says that Real Madrid have already agreed to play one ICC fixture at the new Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which has a 65,000 capacity and will host the Super Bowl in 2020.

Talks have reportedly been held over staging the game as a "Super Bowl-style event", complete with pre-game entertainment and a half-time concert.

The two sides last met on foreign soil in 1982, when Real Madrid ran out 1-0 winners courtesy of a Vicente del Bosque goal in the third-place match of the Venezuela Cup.

Sexy Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Read Next:
Luis Suarez: 'Madrid punished Barcelona'
>
View our homepages for Vicente del Bosque, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Miami to host el Clasico fixture?
 David De Gea celebrates his side going ahead during the FA Cup semi-final between Everton and Manchester United on April 23, 2016
Real Madrid 'to choose between David de Gea, Thibaut Courtois'
 David De Gea answers a personal question during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on April 20, 2016
David de Gea "very happy" at Manchester United
Gareth Bale to return within a monthLiverpool 'enter race to sign Aubameyang'Zidane 'rallies against De Gea signing'Agent: 'Barca wanted Bayern youngster'Cesc Fabregas wanted by Real Madrid?
Report: Madrid turn attention to LlorisReal Madrid play friendly in VigoBenzema 'considering leaving Real Madrid'Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morata signingTuchel 'annoyed' by Aubameyang comments
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Miami to host el Clasico fixture?
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman quashes Barcelona speculation
 Luis Suarez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Barcelona to contest two-match Luis Suarez suspension
Lampard "in awe" when facing Barca at Camp NouBarcelona to rival United for defender?Suarez: 'Referee wanted to send me off'Result: Barcelona edge into Copa del Rey finalTeam News: Neymar misses out for Barcelona
Live Commentary: Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid - as it happenedAgent: 'Barca wanted Bayern youngster'Neymar: 'Not scoring is frustrating'Enrique happy with "quality" back-up optionsNeymar eyeing 2018 World Cup success
> Barcelona Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid19144151173446
2Barcelona21136255183745
3Sevilla21134443281543
4Atletico MadridAtletico21116436162039
5Real Sociedad2112273430438
6Villarreal2198428141435
7Athletic Bilbao219572625132
8Espanyol218852927232
9EibarEibar219573229332
10Celta Vigo209383133-230
11Las PalmasLas Palmas217773132-128
12AlavesAlaves216962122-127
13Real Betis206592131-1023
14Malaga215792835-722
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
16Valencia2054112940-1119
17Leganes2146111535-2018
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2134142243-2113
19Granada2127121744-2713
20Osasuna2117132346-2310
> Full Version