Feb 7, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
1-1
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
Suarez (43')
Roberto (20'), Rakitic (66'), Cillessen (76'), Suarez (87'), Busquets (90')
Roberto (57'), Suarez (90')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Gameiro (83')
Carrasco (36'), Savic (76')
Carrasco (70'), Luis (90')

Barcelona star Luis Suarez: 'Referee wanted to send me off in Copa del Rey clash'

Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Barcelona star Luis Suarez accuses referee Jesus Gil Manzano of wanting to send him off in last night's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 09:47 UK

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has accused referee Jesus Gil Manzano of wanting to send him off in Tuesday night's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

The Uruguayan was given his marching orders in the final minute of the contest after receiving a second yellow card for appearing to elbow Koke.

Barcelona, who earned a 3-1 win on aggregate, will be without Suarez for the cup final, scheduled to be held on May 27.

After the game, Suarez suggested that the referee was waiting for an opportunity to issue a red card to the striker, who scored the only goal of the night at the Camp Nou.

"I laughed at my sending off, which you could see coming," Suarez told Gol TV. "Whatever [the referee] wanted to happen has happened.

"I am angry. The second yellow card wasn't even a foul. As usual, the referee didn't gave me any explanation."

Barcelona will face either Alaves or Celta Vigo in the final.

