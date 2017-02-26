Feb 26, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
vs.
Barcelona
 

Report: Diego Godin to return for Atletico Madrid

Diego Godin is violated from all angles during the game between Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid on January 10, 2016
© AFP
A report claims that Diego Godin will return to the Atletico Madrid XI for Sunday's La Liga clash against Barcelona.
Diego Godin will reportedly return to Atletico Madrid's starting lineup for Sunday's La Liga clash with Barcelona.

The experienced Uruguayan has not featured for Atletico since picking up a thigh injury against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey on February 1.

The issue has forced Godin to miss league games against Celta Vigo and Sporting Gijon, in addition to Atletico's Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayer Leverkusen earlier this week.

However, according to Football Espana, Godin has trained to a high standard over the last few days and head coach Diego Simeone has no concerns over throwing the centre-back into the action at the Vicente Calderon.

Atletico currently sit fourth in La Liga - six points behind second-place Barcelona and seven off leaders Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand.

Antoine Griezmann scores Atletico Madrid's equaliser in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich on May 3, 2016
