Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi both scored for Barcelona as the Catalan outfit recorded a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at the Vicente Calderon.

Antoine Griezmann had one back for Atletico just before the hour, but the holders of the competition will take a one-goal advantage into the second leg of the semi-final at Camp Nou next week.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone made three changes to the team that started the goalless draw away to Alaves at the weekend, with Stefan Savic, Juanfran and Gabi taking the places of Jose Gimenez, Nicolas Gaitan and Kevin Gameiro.

Barcelona, meanwhile, made six changes to the team that started the 1-1 draw with Real Betis last time out. Jasper Cillessen was given the nod between the sticks, while only Gerard Pique kept his place in the back four as Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti were selected.

There were also two changes in midfield as Javier Mascherano and Andre Gomes came in for Arda Turan and Denis Suarez, but Neymar, Messi and Luis Suarez continued in the final third of the field.

Barcelona went after Atletico from the first whistle and took the lead in the seventh minute of the contest when Luis Suarez used his pace to run away from the home side's static defence before poking the ball past Miguel Moya.

Diego Godin had a half-chance to level the scores two minutes later when he met a corner from Gabi, but the centre-back's header was straight at Cillessen during what was an end-to-end period of the contest.

Neymar was next to come close for the Catalan giants in the 25th minute, but the Brazilian's low effort did not have enough power to beat Moya, before Messi just missed the chance to get contact on a low Luis Suarez cross after Neymar had again used his pace to run away from Sime Vrsaljko.

The second goal was coming and Barcelona doubled their lead in the 33rd minute when Messi collected a sharp pass from Rakitic before sending the ball into the far corner out of Moya's reach.

Koke missed the crossbar with a long-range strike in the latter stages of the first period, but the home side never really threatened to get on the scoresheet against a Barcelona team that dominated the first 45 minutes in the capital.

Fernando Torres was introduced at the break as Atletico boss Simeone looked for more cutting-edge in the final third, and the Spaniard set up a shooting chance for Saul in the 50th minute, only for Alba to block the ball behind as the hosts played with more purpose.

Torres's introduction was key in Atletico's improvement as the hosts continued to force the issue in the early stages of the second period, but Barcelona remained a constant threat on the counter-attack.

Gaitan was Atletico's second change from the bench just before the hour and less than 60 seconds after the Argentine's introduction, the hosts found the back of the net as Griezmann headed home from close range after Godin had nodded back across goal.

Atletico then should have levelled in the 63rd minute with Luis found Griezmann inside the Barcelona box, but Cillessen made an outstanding point-blank save, before Griezmann missed the post with a low strike moments later.

Gameiro was Simeone's third and final change of the contest as the home side looked for an equaliser, but it was Barcelona that almost scored the game's fourth goal - Messi bringing a fine save from Moya 15 minutes from time after bending a free kick towards the top corner.

Gameiro might have levelled in the 81st minute after a chipped pass from Griezmann found the striker in space, but his volley was wide of the post, before Torres turned a Luis cross wide less than 60 seconds later.

Atletico continued to force the issue and Torres had another golden chance in the 86th minute, but the Spaniard missed the post as Simeone continued to act as cheerleader for his team. Griezmann was next to come close for the hosts during a lively finish to events at the Vicente Calderon, but the Frenchman's low strike fizzed wide as Barcelona held on for the win.

Atletico will continue their La Liga campaign with a home match against Leganes this weekend, while Barcelona will host Athletic Bilbao.