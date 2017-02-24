Atletico Madrid will bid farewell to the Vicente Calderon with a goodbye concert and exhibition match in May.

The iconic stadium will be demolished after the end of this season as the La Liga side move to a new 67,000 venue this September.

The Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Alaves had expected to be the final game played at the stadium on May 27, but according to Marca, a special farewell event has now been scheduled for the following day.

The publication claims that the friendly game will be between a team of Atletico legends and a World XI, while Guns N' Roses and Alejandro Sanz have been booked to perform in the concerts.

Season ticket holders will be given either a piece of the pitch or one of the stadium's seats at the end of the ceremony.