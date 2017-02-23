Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane believes that the "fantastic" Antoine Griezmann would be a perfect signing for the club this summer.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has urged the club to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the world's best players in recent seasons, finishing third behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the 2016 Ballon d'Or vote after a year that saw him help Atletico to the final of the Champions League and France to the Euro 2016 final.

United have been linked with a world-record bid for the striker this summer, and Keane believes that he would be an ideal fit for Jose Mourinho's side.

"He's been fantastic. I've been really shocked over the level he's played at over the last two years, he's been fantastic," Keane told ITV.

"We're seeing the goals now, on a regular basis, in all the big games, international level and big Champions League nights.

"We can talk all day about the poor defending, it's really poor and it was so open on the night [against Leverkusen], but it's a great finish from a really top player. He's obviously been linked with United, what a player he'd be for United."

Griezmann has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Atletico this season, including one in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen which saw him become the club's leading goalscorer in Champions League history.