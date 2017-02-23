Roy Keane urges Manchester United to sign Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann scores Atletico Madrid's equaliser in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich on May 3, 2016
© AFP
Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane believes that the "fantastic" Antoine Griezmann would be a perfect signing for the club this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 14:37 UK

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has urged the club to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the world's best players in recent seasons, finishing third behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the 2016 Ballon d'Or vote after a year that saw him help Atletico to the final of the Champions League and France to the Euro 2016 final.

United have been linked with a world-record bid for the striker this summer, and Keane believes that he would be an ideal fit for Jose Mourinho's side.

"He's been fantastic. I've been really shocked over the level he's played at over the last two years, he's been fantastic," Keane told ITV.

"We're seeing the goals now, on a regular basis, in all the big games, international level and big Champions League nights.

"We can talk all day about the poor defending, it's really poor and it was so open on the night [against Leverkusen], but it's a great finish from a really top player. He's obviously been linked with United, what a player he'd be for United."

Griezmann has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Atletico this season, including one in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen which saw him become the club's leading goalscorer in Champions League history.

Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Read Next:
Petit: 'Griezmann heading to Man United'
>
View our homepages for Roy Keane, Antoine Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Saint-Etienne fans let off flares during the Europa League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Saint-Etienne 0-1 Manchester United (0-4 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Antoine Griezmann scores Atletico Madrid's equaliser in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich on May 3, 2016
Roy Keane urges Manchester United to sign Antoine Griezmann
 Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Emmanuel Petit: 'Antoine Griezmann heading to Manchester United'
Young "delighted" to be back playingNeville hoping for Wayne Rooney stayYoung: 'Man Utd can fight on all fronts'Redknapp: 'Arsenal should sign Rooney'Franck Kessie: "I dream of Man United"
Arsenal, Man United 'scout Andre Silva'Keane: 'Madness if Rooney goes to China'Rooney's agent 'travels to China'United duo doubtful for League Cup finalMourinho praises 'professional' United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Antoine Griezmann scores Atletico Madrid's equaliser in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich on May 3, 2016
Roy Keane urges Manchester United to sign Antoine Griezmann
 Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Emmanuel Petit: 'Antoine Griezmann heading to Manchester United'
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Atletico Madrid - as it happened
Result: Atletico secure first-leg advantageTeam News: Oblak returns to make Atletico benchAtletico 'willing to sell Kevin Gameiro'Report: Thierry Henry in frame to replace WengerGriezmann hails Diego Simeone influence
Man City 'to make £40m raid for Atletico duo'Vicente Calderon to host Copa del Rey finalSimeone: 'We have lost consistency'Atletico: 'Gimenez has muscle infection'Man United need CL football to sign Griezmann?
> Atletico Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 